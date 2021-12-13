WPAFB construction update: Utility pipes to be replaced in Woods housing

Impacted areas include Shields Avenue, McDowell Place, Buel Court, Mosby Lane, Semmes Place, Weitzel Way and Middy Drive. Construction may take several weeks to complete.

Officials said the project is part of a multiyear effort to ensure continued, reliable and safe delivery of natural gas and potable water to residents while reducing overall system maintenance needs. Any service interruptions will be coordinated with The Properties at Wright Field and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Housing Office.