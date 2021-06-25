WPAFB dormitories to undergo renovations, updates

“With new purchases, whether it’s mattresses, furniture or bedding, we are providing new, more modernized selections,” said Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hollopeter, an Airman dorm leader with 88 CEG. “All of our furniture has a life cycle that requires replacement ranging from three to 10 years. In this respect, new is always better.

“We are purchasing 592 mattresses to replace all our end-of-life-cycle products. As the old, more rigid-style mattresses get replaced, this gives our Airmen, Guardians and Soldiers a better opportunity to get a more comfortable sleep and remain fit to fight.”

These types of projects help improve living and work environments.

Dormitories undergo modernization and renovations June 23 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The dorms are receiving new mattresses and updated appliances. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/ALEXANDRIA FULTON

“Modernization projects like future dorm renovations and the new electronic key-management system ensure we are leaning forward into future operations,” Hollopeter added. “Furthermore, these projects improve Airmen’s living environments by ensuring the newest technologies are used for their life, health and safety in the dorms.”

Though still in the bidding and purchasing stage, the new key-management system will assist Airmen who have been locked out of their rooms.

“The new key-management system allows for a much more secure method of key tracking and distribution,” Hollopeter said. “The electronic key system is a much more sophisticated way of maintaining key logs.”

The system will allow all residents to be registered to it.

“They will be able to log in to the system biometrically (fingerprint) and access their spare room key,” he said. “For lockouts, this means that the Airman will no longer need to wait for a dorm chief or (Airman dorm leader) to let them into their rooms. Instead, they have the ability to instantly aid themselves and return the key within a designated time.”

He said this new system will also help maintain key management and policies.

Bldg. 1213 renovations are projected to finish around the end of September or beginning of October.

“After 1213 comes back online, we will transition the Airmen residing in Bldg. 1212 into Bldg. 1213,” Hollopeter said. “After all moves are complete, Bldg. 1212 will go down for renovation.”

Bldg. 1212 will be the last set for overhaul and return WPAFB dorms to max capacity again, he added.