WPAFB Gate 15A closure to affect commuters April 19 to June 17

· Traffic will be detoured down state Route 444 toward Gate 12A, the Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters gate. Traffic may also access Gate 12A via Ogden Avenue off state Route 844.

· Road C will be closed to traffic traveling toward Gate 15A.

· Gate 12A will see outbound lanes converted to inbound lanes Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 a.m. to help alleviate incoming traffic to Wright-Patterson AFB. Gate 12A will revert back to normal operations outside these hours.

· Traffic at the intersection of Chidlaw Road and San Antonio Avenue/Spruce Way will be affected during this gate modification. From 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays, traffic in the far left and middle lanes (respectively) proceeding north on Chidlaw from Gate 12A may only turn left onto San Antonio Avenue or continue straight on Chidlaw. In addition, drivers in the right lane may only turn right onto Spruce Way. Gate 12A will revert back to normal operations outside these hours.

· Gate 16A, by state Route 444 and Communications Boulevard, will be open to outbound-only traffic Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers will need to be cognizant of temporary signs at Gates 15A and 1A, Foti said.

“Gate traffic may be slightly slower, so please factor in extra time,” he said.

Weather may affect the construction schedule. Construction is scheduled to be completed June 17, at which time Gate 15A will reopen for normal duty hours. Updates will be provided at www.wpafb.af.mil and www.facebook.com/WPAFB/.

“Please be patient and mindful of the construction workers,” Bernard said. “Stay safe, drive slow and be courteous to our ‘Defenders.’”

For information on gate hours, contact 88th Security Forces Squadron Police Services at 937-522-6533.