Chief Master Sgt. Derek Maiava and his wife, Chief Master Sgt. Selena Maiava, pause after passing the saber cordon May 14 as they enter the Wright-Patterson Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Derek Maiava was honored as one of the Wright-Patterson Airmen recently selected for promotion to the Air Force’s highest enlisted rank. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ