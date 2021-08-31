WPAFB hosts First Sergeant Symposium

First sergeants are dedicated focal points for all readiness, health, morale, welfare and quality-of-life issues within their organizations, according to Air Force Instruction 36-2113.

“The first sergeant is important because they operate outside the normal chain of command and can be an advocate for all Airmen,” Davis added. “The symposium is important because it provides a framework on what an additional-duty first sergeant might encounter and the resources they would need to be successful.”

First sergeants from across the installation came together to teach various topics as well as provide scenarios to attendees throughout the week.

Presentations covered first sergeant responsibilities, mental health, deployments, promotions, sexual assault, domestic violence and other subjects.

Scenarios touching on suicide, drug abuse, underage drinking and more were included to give attendees exposure and hands-on experience in a training environment.

“To be an additional-duty first sergeant, you need to be at least a tech sergeant and you must show the ‘want’ to be one,” Davis said. “Once you meet those criteria, speak to your first sergeant and get signed up for the next symposium, and then you can begin being on call and perform duties.”