WPAFB joins in American Celebration night at Day Air Ballpark

Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base display a large American flag during Day Air Ballpark’s American Celebration night Aug. 13. The annual Dayton Dragons tribute included military static displays, posting of the colors by WPAFB’s Honor Guard, and the swearing-in of new Air Force and Marine recruits. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Military News
By Contributed
30 minutes ago

Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base participated in Day Air Ballpark’s American Celebration night Aug. 13. The annual Dayton Dragons tribute included military static displays, posting of the colors by WPAFB’s Honor Guard, and the swearing-in of new Air Force and Marine recruits.

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, prepares to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the Dayton Dragons game Aug. 13 as part of American Celebration night at Day Air Ballpark. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, administers the oath of enlistment to a group of Air Force and Marine recruits in the Delayed Entry Program during a Dayton Dragons game Aug. 13 at Day Air Ballpark. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Master Sgt. Bakiden Gordon helps display a large American flag during American Celebration night Aug. 13 at Day Air Ballpark. Gordon is assigned to the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Dayton Dragons game Aug. 13 at Day Air Ballpark. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Contributed
