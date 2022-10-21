WPAFB Military and Family Readiness Center offers classes, services

Please contact your CSS to sign up. Offered every first Tuesday of the month.

New to Wright-Patterson AFB and learn about the many agencies on WPAFB for newly hired civilians and newly assigned military.

Federal Resume Writing

The resume writing course focuses on the unique and sometimes confusing world of federal job applications and resumes. This class will provide the necessary tools to make your resume and application complete and competitive.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

Heart Link

Military Spouse Orientation to the U.S. Air Force and to Wright-Patterson AFB. Offered quarterly at the M&FRC.

Bundles for Babies

Information on Pediatric clinic, New Parents programs, Family Day Care and more

Private Sector Resume

Are you looking to the private sector for your employment endeavors or simply preparing for the future? This workshop will give you the necessary guidance on how to prepare an effective civilian resume for your job search.

Sponsorship Training-Unit INTRO Monitor

Provide annual eSponsorship and DIMS (Defense Installation Messaging System) training. DIMS training will allow commanders and designated representatives the ability to pull reports to monitor the effectiveness of their units Sponsorship Program.

Personal Financial Counselor

Available every day at the M&FRC. Need help with financial matters or want to understand the new Blended Retirement System? The Military and Family Life Counselor Program includes personal financial counseling to help you and your family mange finances, resolve financial problems and reach long-term goals such as getting an education, buying a home and planning for retirement. Contact 937-257-3592

Air Force Aid Society

This program is to assist Military members, reservists on Title 10 Orders, and retirees during emergency situations. The Falcon Loan and Standard Assistance provides an interest free loan to help offset the emergency. Applications are accepted online. To create an application, go to: https://portal.afas.org/ea-eligibility/

Transition Assistance Program News and Information

Transition Assistance Program has mandates and requirements for all service members. TAP mandates are required 365 days prior to separation and retirement. Email wpafbtapworkflow@us.af.mil to sign up for your TAP requirements

· Transition Assistance Program

TAP is mandatory for personnel leaving the military. The course will run Monday thru Friday. The curriculum will vary based upon the needs assessment conducted during the Individual Initial Counseling and Congressionally Mandated Pre-separation Counseling Class. Members must attend a Congressionally Mandated Pre-separation Counseling Class to enroll in a TAP workshop.

· Individualized Initial Counseling (Prerequisite to TAP)

Mandatory individual counseling is provided to eligible service members by the TAP staff to determine transition pathways. Initial counseling is conducted 365 days from anticipated separation date.

· Congressionally Mandated Pre-Separation Counseling (Prerequisite to TAP)

Members will complete the DD Form 2648 and receive a checklist of prerequisites and career readiness standards to assist with transitioning out of the military. Members will receive a briefing on transition goals, plans, and success. Members will be signed up for the Transition Assistance Program workshop upon completion of class. This class is required 365 days prior to separation/retirement and must be taken before enrolling in TAP.

· Capstone, DD Form 2648 (Mandatory last step of TAP)

Capstone appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Members requiring Capstone can walk into the Airman and Family Readiness Center. Transitioning service members are required to complete a DD Form 2648, Capstone form, 12 months to 90 days prior to separating and/or retiring.

Veterans Affairs Benefits Advisers

The office is in the Military & Family Readiness Center, Area A, Bldg. 2, Room 215. Benefits advisors are responsible for assisting transitioning military members and veterans with VA benefits. They assist in areas of VA entitlement such as GI Bill education benefits, disability compensation, vocational rehabilitation and employment, VA healthcare, and the VA home loan guaranty. If you have any questions or would like to set up a meeting with the VA benefits adviser, please call 257-3856 or 257-7537. Walk-ins welcome and appointments are available.

Veteran Service Organization (VSO)

Wright-Patterson AFB has two veteran service organizations: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and American Veterans (AMVETS). Veteran service organizations are available to help you with your VA claims. DAV is in the Military & Family Readiness Center in Bldg. 2 on Area A. Call 937-656-0947 for the DAV for John Steele or email: jsteele@dav.com . The American Veterans are in the VA/DOD Transition Center at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center at WPAFB. Please call Tony Newton: 937-268-6511, ext. 2965 or Lawrence.newton@va.gov for appointments with the American Veterans.