WPAFB officials conduct exercises to sharpen readiness

The wing’s mission is to deliver war-winning capabilities through agile installation and mission support.

Base officials say exercises are vital for first responders and base leaders to review internal procedures, measure preparedness and improve processes.

“Now that’s a broad mission,” said Wendy Larson, the 88th Air Base Wing’s inspector general. “But in the simplest form, exercise planning, execution and evaluating are all important to ensure this wing can not only respond to any contingency – but also recover in the aftermath.”

Regardless of the contingency, the installation’s mission must continue.

Larson said 88 ABW must support the surveillance, acquisition, research and other national-defense missions entrusted to it.

“The exercise program allows us to test the seams, see where we have blind spots and find areas to improve,” she added. “The goal is when a real-world contingency is presented, the response is well rehearsed so the mission continues to be effective.”