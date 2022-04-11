WPAFB set to host Air Camp in June

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will sponsor an Air Camp event for both high school military students and teachers this summer.
The first event for high school students takes place June 19-24. Selected participants will stay overnight in dorms. All food and lodging are included.
Camp activities will be focused on the exploration and examination of key components related to STEM-based accessible, lucrative, sustainable, and exciting careers and related pathways in aviation and aeronautics, with an emphasis on leadership, scholarship and citizenship.
For consideration, high school applicants must be entering grades 10, 11 or 12 this fall. They must be a family member of an active-duty military member stationed at WPAFB or have a verifiable, direct connection to someone working at the base. There is no cost for students selected to attend.
In addition, there will be a professional-development event June 27-29 for teachers in Dayton-area school districts who serve large concentrations of students in grades K-12 and are affiliated with WPAFB personnel. Continuing education units will be provided. Selection priority will be given to teachers currently responsible for science, technology, engineering and math content.
Applications will be accepted through April 15 for all events. To learn more about these and other Air Camp activities for students and teachers, visit aircampusa.org.
