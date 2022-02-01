Hamburger icon
WPAFB Tax Center open for 2022 tax season

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
7 minutes ago

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tax Center netted about $1.4 million in federal and state refunds for more than 1,000 Airmen, retirees and their families in 2021 as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. This saved them over $421,000 in tax-preparation fees.

The Base Tax Center will be open for limited services during the 2022 season. Returns will only be prepared for active-duty senior airmen and first second lieutenants and below. For an appointment, call 937-257-6150, starting Jan 28, Monday through Friday.

Make sure you know the amount of your third Economic Impact Payment and any Plus-Up Payments received to calculate your Recovery Rebate Credit, if eligible. Learn more at https://go.usa.gov/xefcU.

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
