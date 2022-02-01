WPAFB Tax Center open for 2022 tax season

The Base Tax Center will be open for limited services during the 2022 season. Returns will only be prepared for active-duty senior airmen and first second lieutenants and below. For an appointment, call 937-257-6150, starting Jan 28, Monday through Friday.

Make sure you know the amount of your third Economic Impact Payment and any Plus-Up Payments received to calculate your Recovery Rebate Credit, if eligible. Learn more at https://go.usa.gov/xefcU.