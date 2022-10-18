WPAFB team hosting Freeze the Gain wellness challenge

3) Stay within two pounds of initial weight from Nov. 1-Dec. 12 by incorporating health lifestyle habits throughout the holiday season.

4) Attend one Freeze the Gain class with CHPS titled “Healthy Habits for a Healthy Life” between Nov. 1-Dec. 12. In person and virtual sessions available.

5) Attend an in-person weigh-out event with CHPS Dec. 13-22 to receive your free completion award. If participating virtually, email or call CHPS with your self-reported weigh-out weight.

If completing the FTG Challenge virtually, you may schedule a time with your local CHPS staff to come on base and collect your incentive awards.

For more information on weight management, healthy lifestyles, and physical activity programs, visit USAFwellness.com or visit your local CHPS office.