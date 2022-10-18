WPAFB team hosting Freeze the Gain wellness challenge

During the holiday season, Air Force Civilian Health Promotion Services will promote the Freeze the Gain wellness challenge. Freeze the Gain is a weight maintenance program that encourages participants to maintain – not gain weight during the six-week challenge period, which runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 12.
Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight is important for overall health and can help you prevent and control many diseases and conditions. Freeze the Gain is open to the Department of Defense civilian and active-duty workforce.
To participate in the Freeze the Gain wellness challenge:
1) Visit USAFwellness.com to enroll from Oct. 1-31.
2) Print your Freeze the Gain confirmation email and complete an in-person weigh-in event with CHPS between Oct. 24-31, to finalize enrollment. You can complete a wellness screening (CRP, Blood Pressure, Body Composition) as well as receive your free Digital Food Scale enrollment award at this visit. If participating virtually, call or email your local CHPS office with your self-reported weigh-in weight.
3) Stay within two pounds of initial weight from Nov. 1-Dec. 12 by incorporating health lifestyle habits throughout the holiday season.
4) Attend one Freeze the Gain class with CHPS titled “Healthy Habits for a Healthy Life” between Nov. 1-Dec. 12. In person and virtual sessions available.
5) Attend an in-person weigh-out event with CHPS Dec. 13-22 to receive your free completion award. If participating virtually, email or call CHPS with your self-reported weigh-out weight.
If completing the FTG Challenge virtually, you may schedule a time with your local CHPS staff to come on base and collect your incentive awards.
For more information on weight management, healthy lifestyles, and physical activity programs, visit USAFwellness.com or visit your local CHPS office.
