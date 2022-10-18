BreakingNews
4 issue takeaways from second Ryan-Vance Senate debate
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WPAFB team hosting Freeze the Gain wellness challenge

Military News
By Air Force Materiel Command Health & Wellness Team
14 minutes ago

During the holiday season, Air Force Civilian Health Promotion Services will promote the Freeze the Gain wellness challenge. Freeze the Gain is a weight maintenance program that encourages participants to maintain – not gain weight during the six-week challenge period, which runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 12.

Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight is important for overall health and can help you prevent and control many diseases and conditions. Freeze the Gain is open to the Department of Defense civilian and active-duty workforce.

To participate in the Freeze the Gain wellness challenge:

1) Visit USAFwellness.com to enroll from Oct. 1-31.

2) Print your Freeze the Gain confirmation email and complete an in-person weigh-in event with CHPS between Oct. 24-31, to finalize enrollment. You can complete a wellness screening (CRP, Blood Pressure, Body Composition) as well as receive your free Digital Food Scale enrollment award at this visit. If participating virtually, call or email your local CHPS office with your self-reported weigh-in weight.

3) Stay within two pounds of initial weight from Nov. 1-Dec. 12 by incorporating health lifestyle habits throughout the holiday season.

4) Attend one Freeze the Gain class with CHPS titled “Healthy Habits for a Healthy Life” between Nov. 1-Dec. 12. In person and virtual sessions available.

5) Attend an in-person weigh-out event with CHPS Dec. 13-22 to receive your free completion award. If participating virtually, email or call CHPS with your self-reported weigh-out weight.

If completing the FTG Challenge virtually, you may schedule a time with your local CHPS staff to come on base and collect your incentive awards.

For more information on weight management, healthy lifestyles, and physical activity programs, visit USAFwellness.com or visit your local CHPS office.

In Other News
1
WPAFB celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
2
Exoskeleton to enhance safety, retention for aerial porters, others
3
Dept. of Air Force: New reporting options for sexual harassment victims
4
Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Disaster and crisis...
5
Airmen, Guardians to participate in DAF Food Services Survey

About the Author

Air Force Materiel Command Health & Wellness Team
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top