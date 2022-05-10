WPAFB team wins DOD award for environmental excellence

Caption Charlie Mitchell (left) and Seth Walton of the 88th Civil Engineer Group inspect and remove radioactive components from pieces of equipment at the Air Force Radioactive Recycling and Disposal facility on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Caption Charlie Mitchell (left) and Seth Walton of the 88th Civil Engineer Group inspect and remove radioactive components from pieces of equipment at the Air Force Radioactive Recycling and Disposal facility on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Some notable accomplishments include:

· Delivering a range of services from inventory, packaging, shipping, permit consultation and oversight of contracted waste brokers, which minimized contract costs by $1.2 million and resulted in the disposal of over 123,000 pounds of low-level radioactive waste and recycling of more than 65,000 radioactive material items

· Providing the Navy with a radioactive-material recycling outlet for chemical-agent detection alarms by recycling only the radioactive sources and reducing waste volumes by 99%

· Researching, identifying and validating 27 radioactive items found by DOD personnel days before the closure of Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, and coordinating and funding the shipment of them within international and domestic regulations

“To win is a tremendous honor and by winning this award, not only is AFRRAD lifted up but AFRRAD is lifting up Wright-Patt civil engineering, the 88th Air Base Wing and the entire support structure in our chain of command,” Olds said. “Winning the SECDEF Environmental Award is validation for AFRRAD because it goes to show just how valuable the team is not only to the Air Force but to the DOD as a whole.”

Since 1962, the Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards have honored installations, teams and individuals for outstanding achievements that include conservation activities, innovative environmental practices and partnerships that improve quality of life and promote efficiencies without compromising DOD’s mission success.