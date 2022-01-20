WPAFB to mark Data Privacy Week

Are you protecting the privacy of your data? Do you want to improve your situation? Don’t be an easy target for hackers. Join us in learning invaluable tips, tricks and avenues to secure your data, protect privacy and keep you safe.

Data Privacy Week, set for Jan. 24-28, is an annual campaign to spread awareness about data privacy and educate individuals on how to secure their personal information. It aims to inspire dialogue and empower all personnel to take action and protect your privacy.