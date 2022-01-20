Hamburger icon
WPAFB to mark Data Privacy Week

Military News
By 88th Communications Squadron
49 minutes ago
Learn tips, tricks for protecting personal information

Millions of people are unaware of and uninformed about how their personal information is being used, collected or shared in our digital society.

Are you protecting the privacy of your data? Do you want to improve your situation? Don’t be an easy target for hackers. Join us in learning invaluable tips, tricks and avenues to secure your data, protect privacy and keep you safe.

Data Privacy Week, set for Jan. 24-28, is an annual campaign to spread awareness about data privacy and educate individuals on how to secure their personal information. It aims to inspire dialogue and empower all personnel to take action and protect your privacy.

Get involved by attending the week’s virtual seminars (registration links in parenthesis):

· Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. — “Respecting Privacy: Managing Data Collection” (https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__mcg_ad3ql6dfshgpmsoxg)

· Jan. 26 at noon — “The Data Privacy Balancing Act” (www.linkedin.com/video/event/urn:li:ugcpost:6884516250781847553)

· Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. — “Reducing Privacy Risks with Risk Management Framework” (www.nccoe.nist.gov/get-involved/attend-events/nccoe-learning-series-fireside-chat-reducing-privacy-risks-nist-privacy)

· Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. — #DataPrivacyChat (https://staysafeonline.org/event/dataprivacychat-twitter-chat)

· Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. — “Introduction to Privacy” (https://privacyref.com/events/introduction-to-privacy)

· Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. — “You’ve Been Hacked! A Cybersecurity Summit” (http://jcccsbdc.com/youve-been-hacked)

Visit https://staysafeonline.org to learn about updating the privacy settings for all your applications, assets and accounts.

The 88th Communications Squadron’s cybersecurity team says data privacy and protecting personal information is vital to all individuals on WPAFB. If you have questions or concerns, send an email to 88CS.CYS.cybersecurity@us.af.mil.

