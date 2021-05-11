WPAFB Virtual Focus Week shifted to May 17-21

You can’t beat free, no-travel access to training that will help develop personal and profession qualities.
This is where Virtual Focus Week – a creative approach to train and maximize student time – comes in. Thirteen no-cost courses are being offered by the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Education and Training Section Office via the Commercial Virtual Remote environment May 17-21.
The weeklong session was initially set for late April but had to be rescheduled due to unexpected network and access issues affecting base personnel, administrators said.
Online attendance is open to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base military members and Department of Defense civilians only. To register, go to https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil. Registration continues until three business days prior to each course.
A tutorial is available on the MyETMS homepage for first-time users. Click on the “Self-Registration” tab. Search for “88 ABW” and hit “Go.” Hover your cursor over “View Class Comments” for course descriptions.
The courses are:
■ Civilian Force Development Opportunities
■ Coaching and Mentoring
■ Colors Personality
■ Daily Stress Balance and Work-Life Survival Guide
■ Dynamic Team Building
■ Federal Resume Writing
■ Managing Learning Styles
■ Positively Maneuvering Change in the Workplace
■ Sticking to Your Goals
■ Study and Test-Taking Skills
■ Telework Prioritize Health and Wellness
■ Understanding Your Individual Development Plan
■ Writing for Professional Growth
For more information, contact Michael King, human resources specialist for the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Workforce Development Section, at michael.king.82@us.af.mil or 88FSS.FSDED.Hrworkflow@us.af.mil.