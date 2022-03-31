WPAFB volunteer spotlight

In 2005, Koram became Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s first sexual assault response coordinator. She was selected to serve as Air Force Materiel Command headquarters SARC in 2014. She spent 10 years advocating for survivors of sexual assault.

“She truly falls under the category of ‘unsung heroes’ and is my female mentor,” said Ta’Shae Holman, now a logistics trainee at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. “She is a servant leader and a true follower. I had the privilege of working under her leadership as a volunteer first, then (under the Student Employment Program) while she was the SARC. She has always been there for me, to encourage me. ... Ms. Koram is an advocate for all.”

In addition to sexual-assault victim advocacy, Koram is a caregiver, educator, counselor, coach, mentor and community volunteer. At AFRL, she continues to take care of people with the same energy — serving with knowledge, understanding, empathy, an open mind, respect, integrity, humility and love.

“She is never afraid to show her vulnerability,” Holman said, “but she is also a tough cookie, determined and always willing to put in the hard work to get the job done. Ms. Koram loves people, period. It doesn’t matter what race, color, gender or social status you may have — she has an appreciation for everyone. She gives herself freely without asking for anything in return.”

Koram is set to retire March 31 after more than 38 years of federal service, including the past 19 at WPAFB.

“Thank you, Momma Simone, for inspiring and empowering the many lives you touched over the years and continue to reach through your lifelong work of encouraging people to believe in possibilities and live with hope in our hearts, despite the fear and the challenges we face every day,” Holman added.