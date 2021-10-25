Wright Brothers Memorial gets tree grant in time for fall colors

“Part of the grant acceptance is agreeing to help get the word out about (Department of Defense) lands that are open to the public for recreation and enjoyment,” said Danielle Trevino, a biological scientist with 88 CEG’s Environmental Branch.

Sitting high on top of the hill overlooking Area A, Wright Brothers Memorial is open to the public and covered with trees of various fall colors this time of year.

Another tree supporter is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

“The colors of fall make our great outdoors even more beautiful,” DeWine said in an ODNR news release Sept. 23. “This is the perfect time to enjoy a walk through a state park, nature preserve, or forest and experience the transition of summer to autumn.”

National Public Lands Day brings together hundreds of thousands of individual and organizational volunteers to help restore the country’s public lands. These are the places Americans use for outdoor recreation, education and enjoyment.

The lands encompass national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges, forests, grasslands, marine sanctuaries, lakes and reservoirs, as well as state, county and city parks managed by public and government agencies, all of which can be visited by all.

For more information, contact Trevino at danielle.trevino.1@us.af.mil or 937-257-8555.

Caption A volunteer plants a tree Oct. 1 at the Wright Brothers Memorial on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. WPAFB and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources teamed up to plant 26 trees at the memorial for National Public Lands Day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley