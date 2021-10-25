Wright Brothers Memorial gets tree grant in time for fall colors

The 88th Civil Engineer Group’s Environmental Branch and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base volunteers partnered with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to plant 26 beech and dogwood trees at Wright Brothers Memorial through a National Environmental Education Foundation grant.
The tree planting took place Oct. 1 in the picnic area. The event was linked to National Public Lands Day, which is celebrated Sept. 25.
“The National Park Service and ODNR are great partners in helping the base maintain our urban forest assets,” said Scott Vincent, 88 CEG director. “WPAFB is a longtime Tree City USA community, and our partners have been integral in that success.”
The National Environmental Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization chartered by Congress in 1990 to partner with the Environmental Protection Agency and advance environmental literacy nationwide. NEEF works to make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant and connected to the daily lives of all Americans.
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley
“Part of the grant acceptance is agreeing to help get the word out about (Department of Defense) lands that are open to the public for recreation and enjoyment,” said Danielle Trevino, a biological scientist with 88 CEG’s Environmental Branch.
Sitting high on top of the hill overlooking Area A, Wright Brothers Memorial is open to the public and covered with trees of various fall colors this time of year.
Another tree supporter is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
“The colors of fall make our great outdoors even more beautiful,” DeWine said in an ODNR news release Sept. 23. “This is the perfect time to enjoy a walk through a state park, nature preserve, or forest and experience the transition of summer to autumn.”
National Public Lands Day brings together hundreds of thousands of individual and organizational volunteers to help restore the country’s public lands. These are the places Americans use for outdoor recreation, education and enjoyment.
The lands encompass national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges, forests, grasslands, marine sanctuaries, lakes and reservoirs, as well as state, county and city parks managed by public and government agencies, all of which can be visited by all.
For more information, contact Trevino at danielle.trevino.1@us.af.mil or 937-257-8555.
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley