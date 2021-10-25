dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright Brothers Memorial gets tree grant in time for fall colors

Jasmine Pierce, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources intern, and Adam Yankush, a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base volunteer, plant a new tree Oct. 1 at the Wright Brothers Memorial. WPAFB and ODNR teamed up to plant 26 trees at the memorial for National Public Lands Day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Caption
Jasmine Pierce, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources intern, and Adam Yankush, a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base volunteer, plant a new tree Oct. 1 at the Wright Brothers Memorial. WPAFB and ODNR teamed up to plant 26 trees at the memorial for National Public Lands Day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Military News
By W. Eugene Barnett, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
59 minutes ago
Addition part of National Public Lands Day celebration

The 88th Civil Engineer Group’s Environmental Branch and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base volunteers partnered with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to plant 26 beech and dogwood trees at Wright Brothers Memorial through a National Environmental Education Foundation grant.

The tree planting took place Oct. 1 in the picnic area. The event was linked to National Public Lands Day, which is celebrated Sept. 25.

“The National Park Service and ODNR are great partners in helping the base maintain our urban forest assets,” said Scott Vincent, 88 CEG director. “WPAFB is a longtime Tree City USA community, and our partners have been integral in that success.”

The National Environmental Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization chartered by Congress in 1990 to partner with the Environmental Protection Agency and advance environmental literacy nationwide. NEEF works to make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant and connected to the daily lives of all Americans.

Kaley Bartosik (left) and Sarah Burkhart, both with the 88th Force Support Squadron, place a tree in the ground Oct. 1 at the Wright Brothers Memorial. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Caption
Kaley Bartosik (left) and Sarah Burkhart, both with the 88th Force Support Squadron, place a tree in the ground Oct. 1 at the Wright Brothers Memorial. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

“Part of the grant acceptance is agreeing to help get the word out about (Department of Defense) lands that are open to the public for recreation and enjoyment,” said Danielle Trevino, a biological scientist with 88 CEG’s Environmental Branch.

Sitting high on top of the hill overlooking Area A, Wright Brothers Memorial is open to the public and covered with trees of various fall colors this time of year.

Another tree supporter is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

“The colors of fall make our great outdoors even more beautiful,” DeWine said in an ODNR news release Sept. 23. “This is the perfect time to enjoy a walk through a state park, nature preserve, or forest and experience the transition of summer to autumn.”

National Public Lands Day brings together hundreds of thousands of individual and organizational volunteers to help restore the country’s public lands. These are the places Americans use for outdoor recreation, education and enjoyment.

The lands encompass national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges, forests, grasslands, marine sanctuaries, lakes and reservoirs, as well as state, county and city parks managed by public and government agencies, all of which can be visited by all.

For more information, contact Trevino at danielle.trevino.1@us.af.mil or 937-257-8555.

A volunteer plants a tree Oct. 1 at the Wright Brothers Memorial on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. WPAFB and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources teamed up to plant 26 trees at the memorial for National Public Lands Day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Caption
A volunteer plants a tree Oct. 1 at the Wright Brothers Memorial on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. WPAFB and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources teamed up to plant 26 trees at the memorial for National Public Lands Day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

A volunteer shovels dirt into the hole where a new tree was just placed Oct. 1 at the Wright Brothers Memorial on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Caption
A volunteer shovels dirt into the hole where a new tree was just placed Oct. 1 at the Wright Brothers Memorial on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

In Other News
1
Services focus on life enhancement, employability, financial future
2
Academic high achievers can score big rewards
3
NASIC volunteers support Adopt-A-Highway program
4
WPAFB: Gate 26A, state Route 235 reopen; truck triggers explosives...
5
Wright-Patt Airmen praised for exceeding expectations
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top