Wright Flyers take ice against Columbus Blue Jackets alumni

Both military and alumni soaked in the opportunity to participate in the game — and the respect for one another was evident.

“It’s an honor to go out there and skate with the veterans that played the game professionally,” said Master Sgt. Bryan Holloway, who works in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s T-7 Red Hawk Program Office. “They’re about 10-12 inches taller, bigger and a little meaner, but it was awesome and I picked up a lot of tricks and tips from them.”

The Blue Jackets alumni played on both sides during the exhibition to even the teams. The game was filled with impressive goals and teamwork that resulted in a final outcome of 7-5, with the “Blue” team taking the victory.

“It was great to just get out there and compete together,” said Maj. Larry Fairchild of AFLCMC’s KC-46 Program Office. “It was a fast-paced, clean game and just an amazing fun experience.”

After the game, the Wright Flyers stayed for the Military Appreciation Night activities and watched the Blue Jackets take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Blue Jackets hosted more than 1,000 military members and their families representing the USO of Ohio, WPAFB, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base and other organizations.

During the second intermission, the Ohio Warriors Sled Hockey team took the ice. The Warriors are part of an ice hockey program providing a recreational, therapeutic experience for disabled veterans.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzļikins warms up in a camouflage-style uniform as part of Military Appreciation Night on April 7 at Nationwide Arena.

Philadelphia won the game 4-1. At the conclusion, military families and fans were able to take the ice to hit a slap shot on the Blue Jackets’ rink, a moment that felt special to many who made the trip.

“It’s just awesome to see everyone down here with their families and kids getting to live this experience,” said Wright Flyers co-manager Mike McGuire, also the chief technology and innovation officer for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center’s Planning Element. “I think it’s amazing to see people smiling and enjoying their time doing something not everyone will get to do.”