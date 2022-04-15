dayton-daily-news logo
Wright Flyers take ice against Columbus Blue Jackets alumni

Sam Medvec (left) plays defense against former Columbus Blue Jackets winger Chris Clark during the Military Appreciation Night alumni game April 7 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Military News
By Senior Airman Jack Gardner, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago
Local club, fans turn out for April 7 Military Appreciation Night

COLUMBUS — Members of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s unofficial hockey team got to face off against former NHL stars as the Columbus Blue Jackets hosted their annual Military Appreciation Night on April 7.

The Wright Flyers, a recreation club made up of military and civilian personnel supporting various missions at WPAFB, traveled to Columbus to play a friendly exhibition game against alumni from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The scrimmage took place on the Blue Jackets’ home ice in Nationwide Arena, with a total of 26 players participating. The game featured eight Columbus alumni, including former Blue Jackets defenseman and current TV studio analyst Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre.

“It means a lot for them to make the trip out here to have this event,” Grand-Pierre said. “The military being in the background, defending this country, there’s just a great appreciation for what they do on a daily basis with keeping us safe and secure.”

Players who competed in the alumni scrimmage take a group photo April 7 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Prior to facing the Philadelphia Flyers, the Columbus Blue Jackets kicked off their annual Military Appreciation Night with a friendly exhibition game featuring former players and the Wright Flyers, a recreation team made up of military and civilian personnel from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Players who competed in the alumni scrimmage take a group photo April 7 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Prior to facing the Philadelphia Flyers, the Columbus Blue Jackets kicked off their annual Military Appreciation Night with a friendly exhibition game featuring former players and the Wright Flyers, a recreation team made up of military and civilian personnel from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Both military and alumni soaked in the opportunity to participate in the game — and the respect for one another was evident.

“It’s an honor to go out there and skate with the veterans that played the game professionally,” said Master Sgt. Bryan Holloway, who works in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s T-7 Red Hawk Program Office. “They’re about 10-12 inches taller, bigger and a little meaner, but it was awesome and I picked up a lot of tricks and tips from them.”

The Blue Jackets alumni played on both sides during the exhibition to even the teams. The game was filled with impressive goals and teamwork that resulted in a final outcome of 7-5, with the “Blue” team taking the victory.

“It was great to just get out there and compete together,” said Maj. Larry Fairchild of AFLCMC’s KC-46 Program Office. “It was a fast-paced, clean game and just an amazing fun experience.”

After the game, the Wright Flyers stayed for the Military Appreciation Night activities and watched the Blue Jackets take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Blue Jackets hosted more than 1,000 military members and their families representing the USO of Ohio, WPAFB, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base and other organizations.

During the second intermission, the Ohio Warriors Sled Hockey team took the ice. The Warriors are part of an ice hockey program providing a recreational, therapeutic experience for disabled veterans.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzļikins warms up in a camouflage-style uniform as part of Military Appreciation Night on April 7 at Nationwide Arena. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzļikins warms up in a camouflage-style uniform as part of Military Appreciation Night on April 7 at Nationwide Arena. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Philadelphia won the game 4-1. At the conclusion, military families and fans were able to take the ice to hit a slap shot on the Blue Jackets’ rink, a moment that felt special to many who made the trip.

“It’s just awesome to see everyone down here with their families and kids getting to live this experience,” said Wright Flyers co-manager Mike McGuire, also the chief technology and innovation officer for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center’s Planning Element. “I think it’s amazing to see people smiling and enjoying their time doing something not everyone will get to do.”

Fans and military veterans take the ice to hit slap shots April 7 following the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Fans and military veterans take the ice to hit slap shots April 7 following the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Senior Airman Jack Gardner
