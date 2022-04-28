Wright-Path University provides new lane for Airmen

“We want the culture of Team Wright-Patt to be grounded in development. What better way to inspire that culture of development than Wright-Path University,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief.

WPU was one of Shaffer’s initiatives.

“It’s a one-stop shop to get after developing each pillar and, to top it off, we will recognize you for your efforts,” he added. “Boom! I hope each and every member of Team Wright-Patt accepts the challenge.”

Zengerle serves as principal adviser to commanders and supervisors on retention issues. The program is designed to welcome and educate first-term Airmen to the base and assist supervisors when talking to subordinates about the benefits of Air and Space Force careers.

Enlisted and officer enhancement courses are conducted for company grade officers, senior NCOs, NCOs, first- and second-term Airmen or Guardians, and during informed-decision briefings. The career assistance adviser also assists leadership in career counseling and conducts advertising and publicity programs.

Members can earn credits toward each certification by attending courses offered through WPAFB organizations, including the Professional Development Center, Airman & Family Readiness Center, Education and Training, fitness centers, Civilian Health Promotion Services, Nutritional Medicine, Consolidated Hobby Complex and base chapel.

Credits can also be achieved through online programs provided by the Air Force and Department of Defense, including AF Digital University and Joint Knowledge Online.

According to Foley, objectives at WPU include:

· Offering development opportunities to meet the needs of diverse learners and build skills that support personal and professional development

· Integrating technology that cultivates student-centered learning experiences led by dedicated facilitators

· Providing learning opportunities that help members respond to contemporary issues and complex problems

· Fostering a rich learning environment focused on diverse social, ethnic, economic, and educational experiences and thereby prepare and empower members to be collaborative and inclusive within their organizations

· Enhancing member abilities to contribute to and strengthen their organizations while achieving greater professional and personal success

· Placing priority on innovation, continuous assessment, improved learning, curriculum development, access to resources and responsive student services.

For more details, visit the Wright-Path University website at www.wpafb.af.mil/units/wright-path-university.