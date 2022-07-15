BreakingNews
Montgomery County moves to high COVID community level
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patt Airman places in NATO chess tournament

Maj. Gordon Randall (left), then-88th Comptroller Squadron director of operations, poses with the U.S. national team’s third-place trophy July 1 at the 32nd annual NATO Chess Championship in Tartu, Estonia. The team defeated Germany to capture the bronze medal. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Maj. Gordon Randall (left), then-88th Comptroller Squadron director of operations, poses with the U.S. national team’s third-place trophy July 1 at the 32nd annual NATO Chess Championship in Tartu, Estonia. The team defeated Germany to capture the bronze medal. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Military News
By Senior Airman Jack Gardner, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
10 minutes ago
U.S. national team takes bronze at 32nd annual event

An officer from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base played a key role on the U.S. national team’s showing at the recent NATO Chess Championship.

Maj. Gordon Randall, then-88th Comptroller Squadron director of operations, was part of the team that edged out Germany by half a point to take home the third-place medal, just behind champion Greece and runner-up Poland.

The 32nd annual NATO Chess Championship took place June 27 to July 1 in Tartu, Estonia.

This marks the third time the U.S team has medaled in the tournament.

“I am just really humbled and honored,” Randall said. “It took some serious focus and patience, but we are happy with the outcome and it’s special to be a part of something like that.”

The six-person squad consisted of four Airmen and two sailors. Other members included 1st Lt. Eigen Wang, Tech. Sgt. Andrew Duren, Airman 1st Class Charles Unruh, Petty Officer 1st Class Enrico Balmacedo and Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Peraino.

Team USA is comprised of the Defense Department’s top six players. A total of 15 teams from different nations competed at the NATO tournament in Estonia.

Randall points to his passion to compete and love for the game as reasons he has continued playing chess competitively since middle school.

“I find such enjoyment in competition,” he said. “Chess is a game that will test your patience, and I have a lot of pride in my game — that has driven me to continue to get better and play against some of the best chess players in the DOD.”

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S national chess team players display their third-place medals from the NATO Chess Championship on July 1 in Tartu, Estonia. Team USA is comprised of four Airmen and two sailors. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

U.S national chess team players display their third-place medals from the NATO Chess Championship on July 1 in Tartu, Estonia. Team USA is comprised of four Airmen and two sailors. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S national chess team players display their third-place medals from the NATO Chess Championship on July 1 in Tartu, Estonia. Team USA is comprised of four Airmen and two sailors. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Retired Army Col. Kevin Hater, the U.S. team’s unofficial coach, praised Randall and the players for taking home the bronze medal.

“I am just really proud of him and all of the team,” Hater said. “Overall, this was one of our best years from both a team and individual perspective, and we hope to do it again at the 33rd NATO Championships in Slovenia in 2023.”

Randall is no stranger to high-level chess. He has competed in 10 U.S Armed Forces Championships and played competitively for over 20 years.

In October 2020, he competed at the 61st annual U.S. Armed Forces Chess Championship in Virginia Beach, Virginia. That year, Randall wound up fourth overall and finished second to Wang for the Air Force crown.

Shortly after returning from Estonia, he moved on from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to a new assignment at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

In Other News
1
Newest wind tunnel honors memory of engineer
2
DOD official: No changes to women’s essential health care
3
Beat the summer heat with Red Cross safety tips
4
Wright-Patterson spotlight
5
AFRL team continues to transform human capital management

About the Author

Senior Airman Jack Gardner
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top