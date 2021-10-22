Wright-Patt Airmen praised for exceeding expectations

Gregory Leingang, 88 ABW vice director, emphasized leadership development across the base and also touched on the importance of service members maintaining their readiness.

He summarized opportunities and initiatives on base, such as the Wright-Patt Mentoring Program, which returns Jan. 18, and the next Leadership Symposium, scheduled for Dec. 7-9 via ZoomGov. He wrapped up by sharing his gratitude for the workforce.

“Thank you all for what you do; you amaze me every day and I’m glad to be a part of this team,” Leingang said.

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief, highlighted issues especially relevant to active duty Airmen readiness, culture and development. He reminded the team to always be aware of how to handle adversaries.

“My No. 1 issue is we don’t know enough about our enemy,” Shaffer said. “We need you at your best, and we need to understand how to keep our edge over our enemies, as the No. 1 thing we need to focus on is China. We need to be sure we are prepared to counter.”

Miller and the 88 ABW leadership team continue to host quarterly live commander’s calls via Microsoft Teams, staying connected across the wing without putting health at risk.

Closing out the call, Miller announced numerous quarterly award winners and recognized Airmen for nominations, event leadership, inspiring acts, years of service, recent promotions and other various achievements.

“The ‘top four’ are humbled to serve with you and for you each and every day,” he said. “Thanks for what you’re doing. Thanks for being part of this team.”

Here’s a look at the quarterly award winners and categories:

Airman of the Quarter

Airman 1st Class Hilda Taleno – 88th Air Base Wing Staff Agencies

Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter

Tech. Sgt. Jeremi Welborn– 88th Communications Group

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter

Master Sgt. Jenny Rider – 88th Communications Group

Civilian Category I

Lori Saturley – 88th Medical Group

Civilian Category II

Jazmyn Turner – WSA

Civilian Category III

Fred Lamb – WSA

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

1st Lt. Eric Luttrell – 88 CG

Field Grade Officer of the Quarter

Lt Col. Kathryn Burtson – 88 MDG

Inspirational Leadership

Maj. Mathew Koroscil – 88 MDG

Dorm of the Quarter

Airman Tyler Soublet – 88 CG

Honor Guard Member of the Quarter

Senior Airman Shanika Tophia – 88 MDG