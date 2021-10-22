Wright-Patt Airmen praised for exceeding expectations

Col. Patrick Miller and 88th Air Base Wing leadership held a virtual commander’s call Oct. 20 to show appreciation for Airmen across Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who have exemplified core values in and out of uniform.
The 88 ABW and installation commander began the call by recognizing team members whose actions may have gone unnoticed, from making great first impressions to exemplifying strong focus on mission partners.
“A lot of our service men and women go unnoticed for their impressive accomplishments and maintaining our standard of being great teammates,” Miller said. “A lot has changed over this past year, but you have dealt with the chaos and performed above the expectation and we are thrilled with that. We’ve seen many examples over this past quarter.”
The way the recent active-shooter scare on base was handled by the 88th Security Forces Squadron showed how “Defenders” and other first responders are staying on top of training and fully prepared to respond to any emergency with great efficiency, the colonel added.
“It goes along with what we preach here: Get ready, be ready and stay ready,” he said. “The way our people handled that situation and coordinated with (Air Force Office of Special Investigations) and the FBI was exactly how we need to see these things handled.”
Gregory Leingang, 88 ABW vice director, emphasized leadership development across the base and also touched on the importance of service members maintaining their readiness.
He summarized opportunities and initiatives on base, such as the Wright-Patt Mentoring Program, which returns Jan. 18, and the next Leadership Symposium, scheduled for Dec. 7-9 via ZoomGov. He wrapped up by sharing his gratitude for the workforce.
“Thank you all for what you do; you amaze me every day and I’m glad to be a part of this team,” Leingang said.
Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief, highlighted issues especially relevant to active duty Airmen readiness, culture and development. He reminded the team to always be aware of how to handle adversaries.
“My No. 1 issue is we don’t know enough about our enemy,” Shaffer said. “We need you at your best, and we need to understand how to keep our edge over our enemies, as the No. 1 thing we need to focus on is China. We need to be sure we are prepared to counter.”
Miller and the 88 ABW leadership team continue to host quarterly live commander’s calls via Microsoft Teams, staying connected across the wing without putting health at risk.
Closing out the call, Miller announced numerous quarterly award winners and recognized Airmen for nominations, event leadership, inspiring acts, years of service, recent promotions and other various achievements.
“The ‘top four’ are humbled to serve with you and for you each and every day,” he said. “Thanks for what you’re doing. Thanks for being part of this team.”
Here’s a look at the quarterly award winners and categories:
Airman of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Hilda Taleno – 88th Air Base Wing Staff Agencies
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Jeremi Welborn– 88th Communications Group
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Jenny Rider – 88th Communications Group
Civilian Category I
Lori Saturley – 88th Medical Group
Civilian Category II
Jazmyn Turner – WSA
Civilian Category III
Fred Lamb – WSA
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
1st Lt. Eric Luttrell – 88 CG
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Lt Col. Kathryn Burtson – 88 MDG
Inspirational Leadership
Maj. Mathew Koroscil – 88 MDG
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman Tyler Soublet – 88 CG
Honor Guard Member of the Quarter
Senior Airman Shanika Tophia – 88 MDG