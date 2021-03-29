Wright-Patt Airmen train to maintain weapons certification

88th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgt. Jacob Reyes, 88th Security Forces Squadron unit training instructor, yells instructions at a fellow SFS member during sustainment training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 17. This type of training is required twice a year for Security Forces personnel to maintain weapons certifications. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTOS/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Credit: Wesley Farnsworth
