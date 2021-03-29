Wright-Patt Airmen train to maintain weapons certification

Staff Sgt. Jacob Reyes, 88th Security Forces Squadron unit training instructor, gives SFS “Defenders” a safety brief prior to conducting sustainment training with M4 carbine rifles and M18 pistols at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 17. The training consisted of various drills, which required “Defenders” to react quickly and fire Simunition rounds at fixed targets. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: Wesley Farnsworth