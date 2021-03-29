X

Wright-Patt Airmen train to maintain weapons certification

Staff Sgt. Jacob Reyes, 88th Security Forces Squadron unit training instructor, yells instructions at a fellow SFS member during sustainment training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 17. This type of training is required twice a year for Security Forces personnel to maintain weapons certifications. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Credit: Wesley Farnsworth

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

A member of the 88th Security Forces Squadron fires a Simunition round at a fixed target with an M4 carbine rifle during sustainment training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 17. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Credit: Wesley Farnsworth

A member of the 88th Security Forces Squadron fires a Simunition round at a fixed target with an M4 carbine rifle as Staff Sgt. Sherman Gramby, a unit training instructor, observes during sustainment training March 17 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Credit: Wesley Farnsworth

A member of the 88th Security Forces Squadron aims an M18 pistol at a fixed target during sustainment training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 17. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Credit: Wesley Farnsworth

Members of the 88th Security Forces Squadron wait to be called forward during sustainment training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 17. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Credit: Wesley Farnsworth

Staff Sgt. Jacob Reyes, 88th Security Forces Squadron unit training instructor, gives SFS “Defenders” a safety brief prior to conducting sustainment training with M4 carbine rifles and M18 pistols at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 17. The training consisted of various drills, which required “Defenders” to react quickly and fire Simunition rounds at fixed targets. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Credit: Wesley Farnsworth

