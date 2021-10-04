Wright-Patt begins COVID-19 booster shots

Eligible beneficiaries

The following beneficiary groups are eligible and should get the booster shot:

· Beneficiaries 65 and older

· Residents in long-term care settings

· Beneficiaries ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

The following beneficiary groups are eligible and may get the booster shot:

· Beneficiaries ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions

· Beneficiaries ages 18-64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting

Qualifying conditions

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, underlying medical conditions are (in alphabetical order and not in order of risk):

· Cancer

· Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate to severe), interstitial, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension

· Dementia or other neurological conditions

· Diabetes (type 1 or 2)

· Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

· HIV infection

· Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

· Liver disease

· Overweight and obesity

· Pregnancy

· Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

· Smoking, current or former

· Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

· Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

· Substance-use disorders

Because the Medical Center is still continuing its point-of-dispensing operations for both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, an appointment is not required at this time, Mihata said. Both vaccines are available in the Wright-Patterson Medical Center auditorium.

Vaccine hours

Influenza vaccine:

· Monday through Friday:

o Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch)

o Children with a valid Department of Defense family member ID card can also get vaccinated in theMedical Center auditorium POD.

o Children without a DOD ID card may visit the Allergy & Immunizations Clinic on the Medical Center’s first floor.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

· Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon

· Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.

· Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.

· Friday from 8 a.m. to noon

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://informatics-stage.health.mil/WPAFBCOVIDApp or calling 937-257-SHOT (7468).