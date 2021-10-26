Wright-Patt celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.” NDEAM’s purpose is to educate and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

“It is essential for the mission, as well as our ‘total force,’ that people with disabilities have full access to employment opportunities and community involvement,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Aljabi, the base’s NDEAM program coordinator. “Our disabled team members are vital in our operations, and we could not accomplish our objectives without them. Our objective is to take the spotlight off their disabilities and highlight their capabilities.