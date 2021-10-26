Wright-Patt celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is supporting National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, reaffirming the Air Force’s commitment to recruit, retain and advance individuals with disabilities throughout the workforce.
This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.” NDEAM’s purpose is to educate and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.
“It is essential for the mission, as well as our ‘total force,’ that people with disabilities have full access to employment opportunities and community involvement,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Aljabi, the base’s NDEAM program coordinator. “Our disabled team members are vital in our operations, and we could not accomplish our objectives without them. Our objective is to take the spotlight off their disabilities and highlight their capabilities.
“We take pride in this month’s recognition of their many accomplishments, especially as we work to recover from economic hardships and COVID-19 restrictions.”
The history of NDEAM can be traced back to 1945 after Congress declared the first week of October to be “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.”
To include people with any type of disability, Congress removed the word “Physically” in 1962, and then expanded the week to a month in 1988.
The Department of Defense, the largest employer in the nation, recognizes that all are equally important and plays a leading role in advancing disability awareness throughout the workforce, program officials said.
For specific ideas on how Wright-Patterson AFB personnel can support NDEAM, visit www.dol.gov/NDEAM.