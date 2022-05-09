Wright-Patt Child Development Center hosts special event to celebrate kids

The Wright Field South Child Development Center hosted a special event on April 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Children were celebrated with the bubbles, music and the opportunity to walk the purple carpet in honor of the Month of the Military Child.
