BreakingNews
REPORTS: Adreian Payne, former NBA player and Dayton high school standout, has died
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patt Child Development Center hosts special event to celebrate kids

A child celebrates as she leaves the Wright-Field South Child Development Center on April 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
A child celebrates as she leaves the Wright-Field South Child Development Center on April 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago
Month of the Military Child

The Wright Field South Child Development Center hosted a special event on April 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Children were celebrated with the bubbles, music and the opportunity to walk the purple carpet in honor of the Month of the Military Child.

caption arrowCaption
A child plays with bubbles at Wright Field South Child Development Center on April 29 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

A child plays with bubbles at Wright Field South Child Development Center on April 29 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
A child plays with bubbles at Wright Field South Child Development Center on April 29 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
A child and her mother catch bubbles as they depart the Wright Care Child Development Center on April 29. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

A child and her mother catch bubbles as they depart the Wright Care Child Development Center on April 29. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
A child and her mother catch bubbles as they depart the Wright Care Child Development Center on April 29. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
A child plays in bubbles as he leaves the Wright-Field South Child Development Center on April 29. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

A child plays in bubbles as he leaves the Wright-Field South Child Development Center on April 29. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
A child plays in bubbles as he leaves the Wright-Field South Child Development Center on April 29. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
A child departs the Wright Field South Child Development Center on April 29, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

A child departs the Wright Field South Child Development Center on April 29, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
A child departs the Wright Field South Child Development Center on April 29, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
A child walks the purple carpet at the Wright Field South Child Development Center on April 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Children were celebrated with the bubbles, music and the opportunity to walk the purple carpet in honor of the Month of the Military Child. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

A child walks the purple carpet at the Wright Field South Child Development Center on April 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Children were celebrated with the bubbles, music and the opportunity to walk the purple carpet in honor of the Month of the Military Child. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
A child walks the purple carpet at the Wright Field South Child Development Center on April 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Children were celebrated with the bubbles, music and the opportunity to walk the purple carpet in honor of the Month of the Military Child. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

In Other News
1
Air Force Institute of Technology recognizes space graduates
2
New WPAFB Honor Guard members participate in graduation ceremony
3
Wright-Patt marks Anzac Day with annual ceremony
4
Ohio law enforcement donates almost 2K pieces of protective gear to...
5
Learning Lab to go ‘Full Throttle’ during STEM event for students

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top