Wright-Patt clinic personnel to spotlight Mental Health Awareness Month

A. Depending on the services a patient requires, the clinic staff sees active-duty personnel, retirees and dependents.

Will seeing mental health personnel affect my career?

A. That’s a complicated question to answer, as the clinic’s goal is to ensure a fit and ready force and help service members become worldwide qualified. Just like other medical services, there are some conditions that may interfere with your career and ability to make a permanent change of station and deploy. Most of the time, treatment does not impact your career.

Who else can I see if I do not feel comfortable being seen in mental health?

A. There are a variety of great resources on this installation. For many concerns, the chaplain, Military & Family Life Counseling Program, Military One Source, Primary Care Behavioral Health and Employee Assistance Program are excellent resources. If these services cannot meet your needs, the mental health clinic is here for you.

Will my leadership be informed of my seeking mental health services?

A. Only if there is a risk of harm to self or others or if a member is in need of a higher level of care (i.e. inpatient, intensive outpatient or partial hospitalization) will command will be notified. This is to ensure the safety of all service members. Other than that, the clinic falls under Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) rules and cannot confirm nor deny if a patient is seen in mental health without a release of information.

How do I make an appointment?

A. Call our appointment line at 937-257-6877 during the clinic’s duty hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. One of the technicians will do a phone triage and get you set up with an initial appointment.

If I or someone else is a risk to self or others, what do we do?

A. Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. If it is during duty hours, individuals may also walk into the mental health clinic without an appointment.

How do I know if I or someone else needs to seek mental health services?

A. If you or someone else has concerns about their mental health or experiences a personality change, agitation, withdrawal, isolation, poor self-care or hopelessness, consider calling the clinic or one of the other resources on the installation. If you or someone you know is thinking about or has tried to harm themselves or others, immediate help is needed.