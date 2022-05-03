Wright-Patt community can help prevent theft

One way to prevent your valuables from being stolen is to ensure you lock your vehicle at all times. Do not leave any valuables inside. If you do, make an effort to remove them from plain view.

Tip #2: Don’t leave personal belongings unattended.

Unattended and unsecured valuables are an easy target for thieves. A bicycle left unattended may be too tempting for a would-be criminal. Remember to place your items in a locked area such as your house or garage. Do not create crimes of opportunity by leaving valuables exposed.

Tip #3: Photograph your valuables.

Photographs, serial numbers and the makes and models of your items will immensely help investigators in case they are stolen. While not all prevention tactics work, you can aid in the recovery of valuables by taking photos of them. If your item was stolen today, would you be able to describe it in detail?

Tip #4: Report any suspicious activity.

You should always be aware of your surroundings. This is especially true for the area you live in. Be cognizant of the norms. Vehicles driving slowly and making repetitive stops could be a sign of someone casing an area.

Individuals walking through parking lots peering in car windows is another possible indicator of a crime waiting to happen. Bottom line: “If you see something, say something.”

If you would like to report any suspicious activity, call the 88th Security Forces Squadron’s Base Defense Operations Center (police dispatch) at 937-257-COPS (2677) or its non-emergency line at 937-257-6516.