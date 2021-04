Sandra Church, acting store manager at the Base Exchange, chats with Air Force veteran Forrest Kerns and his wife, Phyllis, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 29. As part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Exchange managers presented Vietnam veterans with lapel pins and buttons to recognize, thank and honor those who served as they entered the store. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Credit: Air Force Materiel Command