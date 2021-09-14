Wright-Patt Exchange marks 74th Air Force birthday with one-day offers

“The Exchange is honored to deliver savings and support to our Nation’s heroes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser. “We especially thank our Airmen and Air Force families and Veterans for their service on this special occasion. Fly-Fight-Win!”

A 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through support for quality-of-life programs that promote military readiness and resiliency. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has distributed more than $2.1 billion to these programs worldwide, including Child, Youth and School Services, Armed Forces Recreation Centers and more.

Airmen and military shoppers can visit the Wright-Patterson BX for more details on the birthday savings.

Exchange continues contactless shopping options

The Wright-Patterson Exchange makes contactless shopping safe, simple and easy for Airmen and military families trying to physically distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to providing safe, sanitized and secure shopping inside the store, the Exchange offers contactless shopping options for the Wright Patterson community:

· ShopMyExchange.com is always open, including to all honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets. Shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card receive free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com orders.

· Curbside pickup allows shoppers to pick up online orders at the Wright-Patterson Exchange without leaving their vehicle. When the order is ready, shoppers can park in designated parking spots at the Exchange, and an associate will bring their items to their vehicles.

· Buy online, pick up in store service lets shoppers pick up their ShopMyExchange.com orders at customer service inside the Wright Patterson Main Store and Home & Garden.

“The Exchange takes our commitment to our shoppers seriously, and that means doing all we can to ensure their safety,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Keola Chan. “Whether shopping in store or online, the Wright-Patterson community can enjoy peace of mind along with tax-free purchases and military-exclusive pricing.”

The Wright-Patterson Exchange adheres to Department of Defense guidelines and health recommendations, requiring face masks and 6 feet of distance between shoppers in the Exchange. To further protect military shoppers, the Exchange has placed clear acrylic shields at cash registers and customer service desks and are sanitizing frequently used surfaces such as PIN pads.

Exchange-exclusive brands provide everyday savings

Military shoppers save with tax-free shopping at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores -- and Exchange-exclusive brands offer even greater savings every day on clothing, health and beauty items, household supplies, kitchenware, home décor, snacks and more.

“Exchange-exclusive brands deliver the high quality shoppers are looking for,” said Osby. “Military families on a budget will find what they need at a price they can afford.”

Ladies’ and men’s Exchange clothing brands such as JW, Passports and PBX Pro start at $7.99 or $9.99. For the kids, military parents can find brands like Gumballs, Buzz Cuts and PonyTails at four price points: $5, $7.50, $10 and $15. The whole family can save up to 65% on apparel by looking for Exchange labels compared to name-brand equivalents.

Other Exchange categories also offer big savings beyond clothing as shoppers save 20% to 50% over brand names with additional Exchange-exclusive brands:

Simply Perfect offers fashionable home décor and kitchenware.

Powerzone features phone chargers, headphones, HDMI cables and more.

Exchange Select has military shoppers’ everyday needs covered, from health and beauty items to household goods like paper towels, cleaning supplies and diapers.

Patriot’s Choice has nuts and snacks for shoppers on the go.

Shoppers can find these value brands at Exchange stores and at ShopMyExchange.com. Contactless shopping options are available, including delivery, curbside pickup and buy online pickup in-store service.