dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patt exercises active-shooter response

Members of the 88th Security Forces Squadron work to clear a building during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Caption
Members of the 88th Security Forces Squadron work to clear a building during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Military News
By Will Huntington, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
24 minutes ago
Security Forces, first responders face ‘realistic’ challenge

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base went into full lockdown Aug. 18, and first responders rushed to the scene of a simulated active-shooter scenario in the Kittyhawk area.

Emergency “Giant Voice” and other electronic notifications alerted personnel in Area A to follow training guidance and barricade themselves in safe places, hidden from view, in the event “shooters” might be in their facility.

Upon approaching Bldg. 1235, where a squadron party was being held, Security Forces encountered several people “fleeing” and had to quickly determine that none of them were the shooter.

An 88th Security Forces Squadron member secures a building perimeter during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Caption
An 88th Security Forces Squadron member secures a building perimeter during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Inside the building, they were able to locate, isolate and neutralize the shooter. Fire Department responders then arrived to triage the four wounded, including a Defender “shot” upon entry, and prepare them for transport to medical facilities. Two others had been “killed.”

“We threw some difficult scenarios at our Security Forces and firefighters to create a realistic environment,” said Garth Freund, 88 ABW exercise planner.

In the aftermath, Security Forces remained on task and vigilant until it was certain there were no additional “shooters” in the area.

With an “all-clear” announcement, normal base activities resumed. At the exercise scene, things remained in high gear, even though the situation had transitioned from response to recovery mode.

Members of the 88th Security Forces Squadron take down the “active shooter” after locating and eliminating the threat during an exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Caption
Members of the 88th Security Forces Squadron take down the “active shooter” after locating and eliminating the threat during an exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

The Emergency Operations Center met virtually to help coordinate ongoing operations and, as needed, dispatch resources to the on-scene commander. Group and unit control centers were stood up to perform accountability checks and verify the whereabouts of all base personnel.

At the scene, investigators also began the process of sorting out event details. Specialized teams and personnel arrived to start the “cleanup” and restoration of facilities.

Overall, the exercise went well and the firefighters and Security Forces did a great job responding to the active-shooter “threat,” Freund said. He also lauded several volunteers who role-played the “victims” as they added a touch of realism.

“They were amazing,” he said. “Their screaming, crying, running at responders and simulating being shot really created an even more stressful environment. They all deserve an Oscar.”

A role-player screams in “pain” after a simulated gunshot wound while waiting for first responders during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Caption
A role-player screams in “pain” after a simulated gunshot wound while waiting for first responders during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Freund said victim portrayals are a valuable training aid and he invites interested individuals on base to add to their ranks for future exercises.

Wing inspection team members are now collecting and assessing exercise observations to determine how to be better prepared for such an event.

Spent bullet casings lay on the floor near Tech. Sgt. Ian Guthridge of the 88th Security Forces Squadron, who played the role of “active shooter” during an exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Caption
Spent bullet casings lay on the floor near Tech. Sgt. Ian Guthridge of the 88th Security Forces Squadron, who played the role of “active shooter” during an exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

In Other News
1
Wright-Patterson AFB construction news
2
Hometown Heroes event features oath of enlistment, pregame activities
3
Right equipment, techniques make for safe bike ride
4
Wright-Patterson spotlight
5
Commentary: Turn our units into leadership laboratories
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top