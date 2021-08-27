Wright-Patt exercises active-shooter response

“We threw some difficult scenarios at our Security Forces and firefighters to create a realistic environment,” said Garth Freund, 88 ABW exercise planner.

In the aftermath, Security Forces remained on task and vigilant until it was certain there were no additional “shooters” in the area.

With an “all-clear” announcement, normal base activities resumed. At the exercise scene, things remained in high gear, even though the situation had transitioned from response to recovery mode.

Caption Members of the 88th Security Forces Squadron take down the “active shooter” after locating and eliminating the threat during an exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

The Emergency Operations Center met virtually to help coordinate ongoing operations and, as needed, dispatch resources to the on-scene commander. Group and unit control centers were stood up to perform accountability checks and verify the whereabouts of all base personnel.

At the scene, investigators also began the process of sorting out event details. Specialized teams and personnel arrived to start the “cleanup” and restoration of facilities.

Overall, the exercise went well and the firefighters and Security Forces did a great job responding to the active-shooter “threat,” Freund said. He also lauded several volunteers who role-played the “victims” as they added a touch of realism.

“They were amazing,” he said. “Their screaming, crying, running at responders and simulating being shot really created an even more stressful environment. They all deserve an Oscar.”

Caption A role-player screams in “pain” after a simulated gunshot wound while waiting for first responders during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Freund said victim portrayals are a valuable training aid and he invites interested individuals on base to add to their ranks for future exercises.

Wing inspection team members are now collecting and assessing exercise observations to determine how to be better prepared for such an event.