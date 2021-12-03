Wright-Patt holiday tree lighting brightens spirits

The holiday spirit was out in full force Dec. 1 as the 88th Force Support Squadron hosted the annual holiday tree lighting on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Families came out to celebrate and enjoy the different festivities, such as Santa and his dancing elves, cookies and hot cocoa, the Grinch and holiday music. The two-hour event took place near Prairie Trace Golf Course.
“The annual tree lighting marks the start of the holiday season — a time for fellowship and hope,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “I’m thrilled to light up the tree with the Serra-Rivera family, whose dad, Tech. Sgt. Angel Serra-Rivera, is currently deployed downrange.
“I encourage everyone to drive by the unit greeting cards posted along Skeel Avenue. This is a fantastic addition to the tree lighting ceremony, and a tradition we hope continues well into the future.”
To ensure protective measures against COVID-19, this year’s tree lighting was changed to a drive-thru event, with the first 200 vehicles receiving a 2021 FSS ornament.
“The tree lighting is one of the most joyous times for our base community,” said Sarah Burkhart, 88 FSS community program and partnership specialist. “Although we are not able to celebrate in the way that we had hoped for, you could definitely still feel the holiday spirit radiating through every smile in every car.”
The tree lighting ceremony was broadcast live via the WPAFB Facebook page. It can still be viewed there @wpafb.
