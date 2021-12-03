Wright-Patt holiday tree lighting brightens spirits

To ensure protective measures against COVID-19, this year’s tree lighting was changed to a drive-thru event, with the first 200 vehicles receiving a 2021 FSS ornament.

“The tree lighting is one of the most joyous times for our base community,” said Sarah Burkhart, 88 FSS community program and partnership specialist. “Although we are not able to celebrate in the way that we had hoped for, you could definitely still feel the holiday spirit radiating through every smile in every car.”

The tree lighting ceremony was broadcast live via the WPAFB Facebook page. It can still be viewed there @wpafb.

Caption Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, is joined by the family of a deployed Airman to flip the switch and light the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Christmas tree Dec. 1. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Caption Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, is joined by the family of a deployed Airman to flip the switch and light the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Christmas tree Dec. 1. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F