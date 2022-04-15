Wright-Patt honors ‘Little Heroes’ during special ceremony

Children of deployed Airmen were recognized during a “Little Heroes” ceremony April 8 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The program celebrates the role children play in their community while a parent is deployed. Each child received a medallion, stuffed bear and certificate. The event was held as part of the base’s Month of the Military Child activities. – 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
About the Author