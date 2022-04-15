dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patt honors ‘Little Heroes’ during special ceremony

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrates the children of deployed parents during its “Little Heroes” event April 8. Each child received a medallion, stuffed bear and certificate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrates the children of deployed parents during its “Little Heroes” event April 8. Each child received a medallion, stuffed bear and certificate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
19 minutes ago
Month of the Military Child

Children of deployed Airmen were recognized during a “Little Heroes” ceremony April 8 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The program celebrates the role children play in their community while a parent is deployed. Each child received a medallion, stuffed bear and certificate. The event was held as part of the base’s Month of the Military Child activities. – 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Combined ShapeCaption
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrates the children of deployed parents during its “Little Heroes” event April 8. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrates the children of deployed parents during its “Little Heroes” event April 8. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrates the children of deployed parents during its “Little Heroes” event April 8. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Chief Master Sgt. Jason Schaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, presents a certificate to a child during the “Little Heroes” celebration April 8 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Schaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, presents a certificate to a child during the “Little Heroes” celebration April 8 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Chief Master Sgt. Jason Schaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, presents a certificate to a child during the “Little Heroes” celebration April 8 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, speaks to a child during the “Little Heroes” celebration April 8. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, speaks to a child during the “Little Heroes” celebration April 8. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, speaks to a child during the “Little Heroes” celebration April 8. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, flexes his muscles with a boy dressed as Batman during the “Little Heroes” celebration April 8 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, flexes his muscles with a boy dressed as Batman during the “Little Heroes” celebration April 8 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, flexes his muscles with a boy dressed as Batman during the “Little Heroes” celebration April 8 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

In Other News
1
Wright-Patterson Airmen defend local landscape
2
Wright Flyers take ice against Columbus Blue Jackets alumni
3
Emergency Management chief at Wright-Patt honors Doolittle Raid
4
Spring cleaning: No shortcuts when it comes to safety
5
Wright-Patterson spotlight

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top