Wright-Patt hosts Great Pumpkin Off, ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Lynnex Willis, dressed in a firefighter costume, participates in the Great Pumpkin Off and “Trunk or Treat” event Oct. 21 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The gathering featured several base organizations passing out candy to children and activities for families to enjoy. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER
Lynnex Willis, dressed in a firefighter costume, participates in the Great Pumpkin Off and “Trunk or Treat” event Oct. 21 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The gathering featured several base organizations passing out candy to children and activities for families to enjoy. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Military News
By Senior Airman Jack Gardner, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
47 minutes ago

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base held the Great Pumpkin Off and “Trunk or Treat” event at Turtle Pond in the Brick Quarters historic district Oct. 21.

Several organizations and units got a chance to interact with the base community and pass out candy to children.

“It’s nice to get out here and see all of the costumes and interact with our youth,” said Senior Airman Shaelyn Boris, 88th Security Forces. “This is really for the kids, and it’s a lot of fun to see the excitement on their faces and everyone getting into the Halloween spirit.”

The day included much more than just candy.

Alex (left) and Adrian Zehr-Rivera take part in the Great Pumpkin Off and “Trunk or Treat” event Oct. 21 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER
Alex (left) and Adrian Zehr-Rivera take part in the Great Pumpkin Off and “Trunk or Treat” event Oct. 21 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Several contestants battled in the “Great Pumpkin Off,” a competition to see who could carve the best pumpkin.

“Who doesn’t like getting out and carving pumpkins?” asked 2nd Lt. Brook Chilton, an Air Force Institute of Technology student. “It is great to see people out here interacting with each other. We keep forgetting how lucky we had it to be doing this regularly, with the past year we had.”

As children dressed in costumes got candy and pumpkin carvers carved their pumpkins, Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, made sure to recognize the importance and significance of the day by addressing those who attended.

“I am just grateful to see so many out here enjoying themselves,” Miller said. “Thank you for all that you do and continue to do for our mission. It is awesome to see all of the kids out here and with their families.”

Skylar McVay, dressed in a Mario-themed costume, plays “pumpkin bowling” as part of the Great Pumpkin Off and “Trunk or Treat” event Oct. 21 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER
Skylar McVay, dressed in a Mario-themed costume, plays “pumpkin bowling” as part of the Great Pumpkin Off and “Trunk or Treat” event Oct. 21 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

