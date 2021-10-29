Wright-Patt hosts Great Pumpkin Off, ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Several contestants battled in the “Great Pumpkin Off,” a competition to see who could carve the best pumpkin.

“Who doesn’t like getting out and carving pumpkins?” asked 2nd Lt. Brook Chilton, an Air Force Institute of Technology student. “It is great to see people out here interacting with each other. We keep forgetting how lucky we had it to be doing this regularly, with the past year we had.”

As children dressed in costumes got candy and pumpkin carvers carved their pumpkins, Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, made sure to recognize the importance and significance of the day by addressing those who attended.

“I am just grateful to see so many out here enjoying themselves,” Miller said. “Thank you for all that you do and continue to do for our mission. It is awesome to see all of the kids out here and with their families.”