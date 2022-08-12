BreakingNews
14 places where you can eat and drink at Austin Landing
Wright-Patt hosts Operation KUDOS for the kids

The Aug. 5 Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event was designed to help children work through questions by engaging in a simulated deployment process. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON

8 minutes ago
Event helps military children understand deployments

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted activities to help military children better understand deployments during Operation KUDOS on Aug. 5 at Bass Lake. The Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event was designed to put children ages 4-13 in the trenches of preparing for military missions through fun simulations and discussion. More than 30 families took part. The day included stations featuring the roles medical, nutrition, security forces, physical training and the fire department play in deployment preparation. — 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Desmond Jackson, 4, checks out all the tools and equipment brought from the 88th Security Forces Squadron during the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event Aug. 5 at Bass Lake. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Children take part in a CPR exercise led by 88th Medical Group Airmen during the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event Aug. 5 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON

