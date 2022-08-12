Wright-Patt hosts Operation KUDOS for the kids

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted activities to help military children better understand deployments during Operation KUDOS on Aug. 5 at Bass Lake. The Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event was designed to put children ages 4-13 in the trenches of preparing for military missions through fun simulations and discussion. More than 30 families took part. The day included stations featuring the roles medical, nutrition, security forces, physical training and the fire department play in deployment preparation. — 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs