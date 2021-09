Senior Master Sgt. Elise Redziniak, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center first sergeant, leads a first sergeant delegation on the first leg of the POW/MIA run Sept. 17 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Runners carried the POW/MIA Flag, a torch and scroll over a 6.2-mile course to the base’s POW/MIA Recognition Day wreath-laying ceremony. It was in honor and remembrance of those American service members held captive or missing in action. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ