Wright-Patt ‘Jamboree’ concludes week of team-building events

The Jamboree also featured a Commander’s Cup Challenge, which included four days of free sporting competitions. Teams from the base’s “Big Ten” organizations competed for points in sand volleyball, dodgeball, kickball, ultimate frisbee and other events.

More than $27,000 in remaining unit enhancement funds were used for the Wright-Patt Jamboree.

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, helped cook for those who attended the barbecue. As fiscal year 2022 came to a close, he thanked personnel for their base mission support and encouraged everyone to continue attending future events.

“Thank you all for coming out – I promise you’re going to love the food,” he said. “The Wright-Patt Club is open. If anybody got out to the Jamboree, bowling alley or golf courses, we have good folks, and they make great food. So please come back and use this place to do more team building.”

There was food available for purchase at the barbecue and discounted specials in 88 FSS establishments during the week.

Staff Sgt. Shane Roberto, an 88 FSS passport agent who volunteered at the event, said cooking for the wing was fun and brought back memories of his childhood in Guam.

“Where I came from, cooking is like a sense of pride and we have fun doing it,” he said. “I have 10 years in the Air Force now, and I combined my culture back home in Guam to the smoke culture of Southern barbecue.”

Those who attended not only enjoyed the food, but the cookout also had music, games and team-building activities.

For Staff Sgt. Gregory Rawls, an 88 FSS manpower apprentice, volunteering at the barbecue and being at the event was a good opportunity to be around colleagues and meet new people.

“I enjoy coming out, stepping outside my office and seeing the people you haven’t seen before,” he said. “It’s nice because I feel I’m around my staff. It’s good to see a lot of NCOs come out and do things like this. It shows how best to support and care about their Airmen.”

During the Jamboree, Meeker presented Commander’s Cup trophies to organizational representatives for best overall performance, most participation and best spirit.

The winners:

· Best Overall: Air Force Research Laboratory

· Best Spirit: 88th Mission Support Group

· Most participation: Air Force Life Cycle Management Center