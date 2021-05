Beth Miller helps a customer in the drive-thru line May 19 at Kittyhawk Pharmacy on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She is the wife of Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. The base’s key spouses volunteered to help out as the pharmacy’s lobby remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Key spouses provide communication and support between a unit’s chain of command and Airmen’s family members. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing