Wright-Patt kids can get creative with Exchange Nerf target contest

Career opportunities available at Wright-Patterson BX

The Wright-Patterson Exchange is looking to expand its ranks at the Main Exchange, Express, Burger King in the food court, Subway and Area B Burger King..

“The BX offers training, competitive pay and great benefits, as well as a rewarding atmosphere,” said Chan. “The Exchange is family serving family, and we are looking forward to growing that family with those who have a passion for serving Airmen and the Wright-Patterson community.”

Benefits for regular full-time and part-time Exchange associates include paid vacation and sick leave. Additionally, the Exchange’s associate transfer program helps military spouses retain employment during permanent change of station moves, allowing them to keep their benefits and build toward retirement.

The team’s deep passion for serving sets the Exchange apart. Associates share a special bond with service members – 85% have a military connection. They have served in the armed forces or are the parent, spouse or extended family member of someone who is wearing or has worn the country’s uniform.

At the Exchange, 45% of the U.S. workforce is made up of veterans, military spouses or dependents, and the Exchange is closing in on its goal of hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses.

Anyone interested in an exciting career with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com or contact the Wright-Patterson Exchange Human Resources office at 937-879-1341 to find out more.

Exchange shoppers continue to help Airmen in need

The Wright-Patterson Exchange is family serving family – and Airmen can help their wingmen in need by donating to the Air Force Assistance Fund at the BX register.

In 2020, Exchanges worldwide donated nearly $1 million to AFAF, an increase of almost 1,000% over 2019 donations. Beginning last year, BX shoppers were able to donate to the organization at checkout year-round. The record donations were critical in seeing Airmen and families through tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Exchange is grateful to our shoppers for supporting the Air Force Assistance Fund, which does incredible work for our Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “As the need increased, so did our shoppers’ generosity.”

The Exchange has partnered with AFAF since 2017. AFAF provides emergency assistance, sponsors educational programs and offers community programs that make life better for Airmen and their families.

“The response from Exchange shoppers has been tremendous,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from AFAF. “Our partnership continues to improve the lives of Airmen, Guardians and their families.”

Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers can make their donation while checking out at the BX in increments of $1, $5 and $10 or can enter in a custom amount. Online shoppers can donate in $5 increments during checkout at ShopMyExchange.com.

“Exchange shoppers’ generosity was the helping hand many Air Force families needed this past year, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chan. “The Exchange is honored to continue our partnership with the Air Force Assistance Fund and support the wonderful work they do.”