Wright-Patt lands 100 on technical sergeant select list

Certificates for Team Wright-Patt’s newest technical sergeant selects are stacked on a table during the release party June 30 inside the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Certificates for Team Wright-Patt’s newest technical sergeant selects are stacked on a table during the release party June 30 inside the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Military News | 1 hour ago
By Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

The Air Force announced its newest technical sergeant selects June 29 – and the list includes 100 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

This year, 9,422 staff sergeants were promoted within an eligible pool of 34,973 across the Air Force, a selection rate of 26.94%.

“These remarkable leaders are recognized technical experts in not just their field, but as leaders, wingmen and warriors,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Of course, we all know promotions don’t occur in a vacuum. It takes a team to forge extraordinary Airmen and leaders – commanders, superintendents, first sergeants, supervisors, peers and more. Equally important, it takes a supportive family. Huge thanks to all who had a part in supporting and developing our promotion selects.”

Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, also extended congratulations to the newest technical sergeant selects.

“This board’s AF-wide selection rate of 26.94% clearly highlights just how difficult it is to achieve the technical sergeant rank,” he said. “These selected NCOs have demonstrated they are ready to lead and perform at the higher level.”

Team Wright-Patt members selected for promotion pose for a group photo during the 2021 Technical Sergeant Release Party at the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on June 30. This year, 26.94% of eligible staff sergeants across the Air Force were promoted. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Team Wright-Patt members selected for promotion pose for a group photo during the 2021 Technical Sergeant Release Party at the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on June 30. This year, 26.94% of eligible staff sergeants across the Air Force were promoted. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Technical sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed alphabetically by name):

Jeffrey Adams

Ryan Amell

Theodore Amundsen

Brian Anderson

Sarah Anderson

Brandon Arp

Eric Baldwin

Brandon Bertsch

Dylan Bollard

Jeffrey Boss

Brandy Brewer

Zachary Brouillard

Jonathon Broy

Jacob Burgess

Felix Carbajal

Melissa Carter

Tyler Cerney

Alan Chambers

Tim Chao

Lindsey Conley

Jesse Creager

Jayme Crenshaw

Damon Cross

Victoria Daniels

Jonathan Davidson

Christopher Felten

Randall Fraley

Philip French

Jordan Gazdik

Justin Gessey

Benjamin Gleason

Khrysta Gomula

Shirley Govea

Charoyce Grier

Ian Guthridge

Sadie Hackler

Lee Halpin

Jacob Hamblen

John Holly

Joshua Hurtley

Jo Jackson

Allan Johnson

Caleb Kelley

Jaime Kerr

Randolph Koram

Jonathan Lester

Joseph Lucich

Jason Masino

Philip Mason

Mark Mayle

Sawyer McIntyre

Marquevius Merrill

Martavious Miller

Ronald Mills

Jacob Moeller

David Mose

James Mrosko

Shantel Murrell

Kyle Pacheco

Erika Peralta

Amy Perez

Justin Price

Rebecca Proulx

Odessa Quezon

Sean Quinn

Khalah Ravenell

Jerica Ray

Daniel Reskey

Jacob Reyes

Andrew Robinson

Patrick Rooy

Shane Ruark

Christopher Samples

Amber Schubert

Brianna Seely

Sione Siketi

Shonte Small

Haley Smith

Jerremy Smith

Andrew Soares

Zachary Spreizer

Lazenia Stevenson

Jason Stromvall

Ashley Tortolero

Daniel Trombone

Shannon Ury

Roberto Valdez

David Volberg

Nathanael Waddle

Donald Wagner

Heather Walker

Kevin Walker

Anna Warmelink

Dwayne Wheatley

Jimarco White

Nathan White

Zachary White

Stacia Wright

Taylor Zaro

Lindsy Zeter

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, provides closing remarks June 30 during the 2021 Technical Sergeant Release Party inside the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, provides closing remarks June 30 during the 2021 Technical Sergeant Release Party inside the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

