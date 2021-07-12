Wright-Patt lands 100 on technical sergeant select list

This year, 9,422 staff sergeants were promoted within an eligible pool of 34,973 across the Air Force, a selection rate of 26.94%.

“These remarkable leaders are recognized technical experts in not just their field, but as leaders, wingmen and warriors,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Of course, we all know promotions don’t occur in a vacuum. It takes a team to forge extraordinary Airmen and leaders – commanders, superintendents, first sergeants, supervisors, peers and more. Equally important, it takes a supportive family. Huge thanks to all who had a part in supporting and developing our promotion selects.”