Wright-Patt lands 100 on technical sergeant select list

The Air Force announced its newest technical sergeant selects June 29 – and the list includes 100 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
This year, 9,422 staff sergeants were promoted within an eligible pool of 34,973 across the Air Force, a selection rate of 26.94%.
“These remarkable leaders are recognized technical experts in not just their field, but as leaders, wingmen and warriors,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Of course, we all know promotions don’t occur in a vacuum. It takes a team to forge extraordinary Airmen and leaders – commanders, superintendents, first sergeants, supervisors, peers and more. Equally important, it takes a supportive family. Huge thanks to all who had a part in supporting and developing our promotion selects.”
Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, also extended congratulations to the newest technical sergeant selects.
“This board’s AF-wide selection rate of 26.94% clearly highlights just how difficult it is to achieve the technical sergeant rank,” he said. “These selected NCOs have demonstrated they are ready to lead and perform at the higher level.”
Technical sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed alphabetically by name):
Jeffrey Adams
Ryan Amell
Theodore Amundsen
Brian Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Brandon Arp
Eric Baldwin
Brandon Bertsch
Dylan Bollard
Jeffrey Boss
Brandy Brewer
Zachary Brouillard
Jonathon Broy
Jacob Burgess
Felix Carbajal
Melissa Carter
Tyler Cerney
Alan Chambers
Tim Chao
Lindsey Conley
Jesse Creager
Jayme Crenshaw
Damon Cross
Victoria Daniels
Jonathan Davidson
Christopher Felten
Randall Fraley
Philip French
Jordan Gazdik
Justin Gessey
Benjamin Gleason
Khrysta Gomula
Shirley Govea
Charoyce Grier
Ian Guthridge
Sadie Hackler
Lee Halpin
Jacob Hamblen
John Holly
Joshua Hurtley
Jo Jackson
Allan Johnson
Caleb Kelley
Jaime Kerr
Randolph Koram
Jonathan Lester
Joseph Lucich
Jason Masino
Philip Mason
Mark Mayle
Sawyer McIntyre
Marquevius Merrill
Martavious Miller
Ronald Mills
Jacob Moeller
David Mose
James Mrosko
Shantel Murrell
Kyle Pacheco
Erika Peralta
Amy Perez
Justin Price
Rebecca Proulx
Odessa Quezon
Sean Quinn
Khalah Ravenell
Jerica Ray
Daniel Reskey
Jacob Reyes
Andrew Robinson
Patrick Rooy
Shane Ruark
Christopher Samples
Amber Schubert
Brianna Seely
Sione Siketi
Shonte Small
Haley Smith
Jerremy Smith
Andrew Soares
Zachary Spreizer
Lazenia Stevenson
Jason Stromvall
Ashley Tortolero
Daniel Trombone
Shannon Ury
Roberto Valdez
David Volberg
Nathanael Waddle
Donald Wagner
Heather Walker
Kevin Walker
Anna Warmelink
Dwayne Wheatley
Jimarco White
Nathan White
Zachary White
Stacia Wright
Taylor Zaro
Lindsy Zeter
