Wright-Patt lands 15 on senior master sergeant select list

This cycle, 1,443 Airmen were chosen for promotion among a pool of 17,419 eligible master sergeants across the Air Force, a selection rate of 8.28%.

“This board was highly competitive,” said Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander. “It’s a significant milestone in the careers of these senior NCOs. I look forward to seeing our selects sew on their new rank.”