Wright-Patt lands 15 on senior master sergeant select list

The Air Force announced its newest senior master sergeant selects March 15 — and the list includes 15 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
This cycle, 1,443 Airmen were chosen for promotion among a pool of 17,419 eligible master sergeants across the Air Force, a selection rate of 8.28%.
“This board was highly competitive,” said Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander. “It’s a significant milestone in the careers of these senior NCOs. I look forward to seeing our selects sew on their new rank.”
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, said the promotion illustrates the WPAFB group’s steadfast focus on service and the mission.
“These extraordinary leaders continue to climb the enlisted ranks and achieved what some argue is the toughest rank of all — senior master sergeant,” he said. “This is a testament to their hard work, commitment to excellence and dedication to their craft. ... Huge congrats to all of our promotion selects.”
Miller also praised the support network of Wright-Patt organizations, family members and personnel for growing strong leaders.
“We all know you don’t get to this point by yourself,” he said. “A special shoutout goes to the families, friends, peers, mentors, commanders, senior enlisted leaders, ‘shirts’ and more who have taken to care for, mentor and invest in these extraordinary Airmen. This is what community and family is about.”
Below are the senior master sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed by organization):
Air Force Materiel Command Master Sgt. Shierae Bryan
Master Sgt. Joshua Henry
Master Sgt. LaShaundra Myers
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Master Sgt. Noah Briggs
Master Sgt. Ryan Flores
Master Sgt. Matthew Freeman
Master Sgt. Christine Tooth
88th Security Forces Squadron
Master Sgt. Raymond Cantrell
88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron
Master Sgt. Andrew Eccleston
88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Master Sgt. Cass Vaughn
88th Communications Squadron
Master Sgt. Oscar Perez
Air Force Band of Flight
Master Sgt. Christin Foley
Air Force Installation Contracting Center Master Sgt. Timothy Thulin
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Master Sgt. Aaron Clark
Master Sgt. Zachary Zornischenko
About the Author