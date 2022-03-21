Hamburger icon
Wright-Patt lands 15 on senior master sergeant select list

Military News
By Vince Little, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
48 minutes ago

The Air Force announced its newest senior master sergeant selects March 15 — and the list includes 15 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

This cycle, 1,443 Airmen were chosen for promotion among a pool of 17,419 eligible master sergeants across the Air Force, a selection rate of 8.28%.

“This board was highly competitive,” said Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander. “It’s a significant milestone in the careers of these senior NCOs. I look forward to seeing our selects sew on their new rank.”

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, said the promotion illustrates the WPAFB group’s steadfast focus on service and the mission.

“These extraordinary leaders continue to climb the enlisted ranks and achieved what some argue is the toughest rank of all — senior master sergeant,” he said. “This is a testament to their hard work, commitment to excellence and dedication to their craft. ... Huge congrats to all of our promotion selects.”

Miller also praised the support network of Wright-Patt organizations, family members and personnel for growing strong leaders.

“We all know you don’t get to this point by yourself,” he said. “A special shoutout goes to the families, friends, peers, mentors, commanders, senior enlisted leaders, ‘shirts’ and more who have taken to care for, mentor and invest in these extraordinary Airmen. This is what community and family is about.”

Below are the senior master sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed by organization):

Air Force Materiel Command Master Sgt. Shierae Bryan

Master Sgt. Joshua Henry

Master Sgt. LaShaundra Myers

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Master Sgt. Noah Briggs

Master Sgt. Ryan Flores

Master Sgt. Matthew Freeman

Master Sgt. Christine Tooth

88th Security Forces Squadron

Master Sgt. Raymond Cantrell

88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron

Master Sgt. Andrew Eccleston

88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Master Sgt. Cass Vaughn

88th Communications Squadron

Master Sgt. Oscar Perez

Air Force Band of Flight

Master Sgt. Christin Foley

Air Force Installation Contracting Center Master Sgt. Timothy Thulin

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Master Sgt. Aaron Clark

Master Sgt. Zachary Zornischenko

