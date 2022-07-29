Wright-Patt lands 41 on technical sergeant select list

“I am fired up today for you all,” he said. “Out of 33,937 Airmen who tested, only 16% received a selection. That just shows how difficult it is to achieve the technical sergeant rank. You all have earned your right to receive this, and I hope you carry passion for the responsibility you will have because of it.”

Staff Sgt. Tyler Downhour, 88th Operations Support Squadron, was among the WPAFB Airmen selected for promotion and said he looks forward to the next step in his career.

“We all understand the increased responsibility that comes along with the promotion, and I believe each of us here are honored to receive it and will take it seriously,” he added.

Below are the technical sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed by unit):

Air Force Installation Contracting Center

Staff Sgt. James Borushko

Air Force Institute of Technology

Staff Sgt. Evan Lake

Staff Sgt. George Merusi

Staff Sgt. Kathleen Powell

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Staff Sgt. Michael Dekker

Staff Sgt. Alyssa Robinson

Air Force Materiel Command

Staff Sgt. Alexander Ortiz

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Staff Sgt. Kevin Geyer

Staff Sgt. Natasha Jeter

Staff Sgt. Jenna Meredith

Staff Sgt. Crystal Przybylski

Staff Sgt. Jenna Robinson

435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Huff

73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Chelsi Gillespie

711th Human Performance Wing

Staff Sgt. Codie Kincses

771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron

Staff Sgt. Alexandria Astorga

88th Comptroller Squadron

Staff Sgt. Ashley Krueger

88th Dental Squadron

Staff Sgt. Virginia Johnson

88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron

Staff Sgt. Jordan Brown

Staff Sgt. Eric Nieri

88th Force Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Daniel Cassidy

Staff Sgt. Michael Dickey

88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Staff Sgt. Sara Shotts

88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Staff Sgt. Joshua Compston

Staff Sgt. Blake Harris

88th Operations Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Tyler Downhour

88th Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgt. Samuel Eskelson

Staff Sgt. Brandon Moore

88th Surgical Operations Squadron

Staff Sgt. Patricia Merrell

88th Medical Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Phillip Parrish

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Staff Sgt. Sharon Haenlein

Staff Sgt. Breanna Orsi

Staff Sgt. Oleg Samsonov

Signals Analysis Squadron

Staff Sgt. Christopher Barnes

Staff Sgt. Matthew Cuozzo

Staff Sgt. Willow Dang

Staff Sgt. Michael Gorski

Staff Sgt. Jalynn Guy

Staff Sgt. Ryan Matthews

Staff Sgt. Ebony Hill

Signals Analysis Squadron

Staff Sgt. Jessica Hamada

Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, speaks during the technical sergeant release party July 27 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG