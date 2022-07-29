Wright-Patt lands 41 on technical sergeant select list

The Air Force has announced its newest technical sergeant selects — and the list includes 41 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
This year, 5,430 staff sergeants were promoted within an eligible pool of 33,937 across the Air Force, a selection rate of 16%.
“More rank means more responsibility,” Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, said during a technical sergeant release party July 27 at Bass Lake Lodge. “More responsibility to your Airmen, to treat them as a human and invest in them so that they invest in you. You have developed these leadership skills and earned the right to become technical sergeants, but now the responsibility gets an increase.”
Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88 ABW command chief, also extended congratulations to the new selects.
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
“I am fired up today for you all,” he said. “Out of 33,937 Airmen who tested, only 16% received a selection. That just shows how difficult it is to achieve the technical sergeant rank. You all have earned your right to receive this, and I hope you carry passion for the responsibility you will have because of it.”
Staff Sgt. Tyler Downhour, 88th Operations Support Squadron, was among the WPAFB Airmen selected for promotion and said he looks forward to the next step in his career.
“We all understand the increased responsibility that comes along with the promotion, and I believe each of us here are honored to receive it and will take it seriously,” he added.
Below are the technical sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed by unit):
Air Force Installation Contracting Center
Staff Sgt. James Borushko
Air Force Institute of Technology
Staff Sgt. Evan Lake
Staff Sgt. George Merusi
Staff Sgt. Kathleen Powell
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Staff Sgt. Michael Dekker
Staff Sgt. Alyssa Robinson
Air Force Materiel Command
Staff Sgt. Alexander Ortiz
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Staff Sgt. Kevin Geyer
Staff Sgt. Natasha Jeter
Staff Sgt. Jenna Meredith
Staff Sgt. Crystal Przybylski
Staff Sgt. Jenna Robinson
435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron
Staff Sgt. Nicholas Huff
73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Chelsi Gillespie
711th Human Performance Wing
Staff Sgt. Codie Kincses
771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron
Staff Sgt. Alexandria Astorga
88th Comptroller Squadron
Staff Sgt. Ashley Krueger
88th Dental Squadron
Staff Sgt. Virginia Johnson
88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron
Staff Sgt. Jordan Brown
Staff Sgt. Eric Nieri
88th Force Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Daniel Cassidy
Staff Sgt. Michael Dickey
88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Staff Sgt. Sara Shotts
88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgt. Joshua Compston
Staff Sgt. Blake Harris
88th Operations Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Tyler Downhour
88th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgt. Samuel Eskelson
Staff Sgt. Brandon Moore
88th Surgical Operations Squadron
Staff Sgt. Patricia Merrell
88th Medical Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Phillip Parrish
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Staff Sgt. Sharon Haenlein
Staff Sgt. Breanna Orsi
Staff Sgt. Oleg Samsonov
Signals Analysis Squadron
Staff Sgt. Christopher Barnes
Staff Sgt. Matthew Cuozzo
Staff Sgt. Willow Dang
Staff Sgt. Michael Gorski
Staff Sgt. Jalynn Guy
Staff Sgt. Ryan Matthews
Staff Sgt. Ebony Hill
Signals Analysis Squadron
Staff Sgt. Jessica Hamada
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
About the Author