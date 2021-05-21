Wright-Patt lands nearly 70 on master sergeant select list

This year, a total of 4,676 technical sergeants were picked for promotion across the Air Force, a competitive selection rate of 18.91%.

“Today is a special day,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Wright-Patterson is home to many of these extraordinary leaders who achieved the rank of master sergeant. This is a significant milestone in their careers. I cannot wait to see each of them sew on the new rank in the coming months, and more importantly, thrive in this new echelon of leadership.