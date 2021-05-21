dayton-daily-news logo
Wright-Patt lands nearly 70 on master sergeant select list

Military News | 48 minutes ago
By Vince Little, Skywrighter Liaison

The Air Force announced its newest master sergeant selects May 19 – and the list includes almost 70 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

This year, a total of 4,676 technical sergeants were picked for promotion across the Air Force, a competitive selection rate of 18.91%.

“Today is a special day,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Wright-Patterson is home to many of these extraordinary leaders who achieved the rank of master sergeant. This is a significant milestone in their careers. I cannot wait to see each of them sew on the new rank in the coming months, and more importantly, thrive in this new echelon of leadership.

“Also, a huge thanks to the supervisors, mentors, peers and family members who have forged these Airmen into who they are today. I appreciate your service and sacrifice. Now, keep challenging them. They are up to the task.”

Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, says Wright-Patterson AFB continues to grow strong leaders dedicated to service, the mission and team.

“Becoming a senior NCO is a significant milestone,” he said. “We know these professionals are prepared to lead at the next level.”

Below are the master sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed by organization):

88 ABW

Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Graham

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Ordiales

Tech. Sgt. Gregory Pflugh

Tech. Sgt. Michele Lazurka

88th Communications Group

Tech. Sgt. Matthew Smither

Tech. Sgt. Dallas Bloss

Tech. Sgt. Timothy Brown

Tech. Sgt. Thomas Stoiber

Tech. Sgt. Nicole Turley

88th Medical Group

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Bouck

Tech. Sgt. Kasey Bumgardner-Gaines

Tech. Sgt. Onyee Carter

Tech. Sgt. Nathan Cook

Tech. Sgt. Bill Degraffenreid

Tech. Sgt. Mark Gabenski

Tech. Sgt. Kiah Kent

Tech. Sgt. Andres Martell

Tech. Sgt. Wesley Mccool

Tech. Sgt. Nichola Spencer

Tech. Sgt. Sean Walls

88th Mission Support Group

Tech. Sgt. Floyd Hopson

Tech. Sgt. Kelaine Smith

Tech. Sgt. John Tarney

Air Force Institute of Technology

Tech. Sgt. Matthew Cotter

Tech. Sgt. Lacey Erbe

Tech. Sgt. Michael Ames

Tech. Sgt. James Earley

375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. Keyon Gaddis

Air Force Materiel Command

Tech. Sgt. Jerome Thomason

Tech. Sgt. Denise Williams

Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Wright

Tech. Sgt. Dean Gage

Tech. Sgt. Daniel Underwood

Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Benz

AFLCMC

Tech. Sgt. Christina Rincon

Tech. Sgt. Lisa Delaney

Tech. Sgt. David Gibson

Tech. Sgt. Carol Ann McQueen

645th Aeronautical Systems Group

Tech. Sgt. Olivia Minks

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Tech. Sgt. Erica Shearer

Tech. Sgt. Kyaw Min

Tech. Sgt. Francis Nacupuy

412th Logistics Test Squadron

Tech. Sgt. Dontavious Hall

Tech. Sgt. Kyle Porter

711th Human Performance Wing

Tech. Sgt. Jay Acasio

Tech. Sgt. Jenna Heber

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Tech. Sgt. Roland Hubert

Tech. Sgt. Joshua Morton

Tech. Sgt. Reuben Jones

Tech. Sgt. Adam Swanson

Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Tewksbury

Tech. Sgt. Nathan Maysonet

Tech. Sgt. Caitlin Carter

Tech. Sgt. Jessica Martin

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Erickson

Tech. Sgt. Brian Porter

Tech. Sgt. Joel Lavender

Tech. Sgt. Rickey Sprinkle

Air Force Installation Contracting Center

Tech. Sgt. James Pitcher

18th Intelligence Squadron

Tech. Sgt. Gregory Beebe

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Gwinn

Tech. Sgt. Chad Holling

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Horner

Tech. Sgt. Cameron Kopec

Tech. Sgt. Joshua Mouser

Tech. Sgt. Bryan Muehleman

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Reeves

Tech. Sgt. Clayton Spakes

Tech. Sgt. Raymond Wenningham

