Wright-Patt lands nearly 70 on master sergeant select list

The Air Force announced its newest master sergeant selects May 19 – and the list includes almost 70 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
This year, a total of 4,676 technical sergeants were picked for promotion across the Air Force, a competitive selection rate of 18.91%.
“Today is a special day,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Wright-Patterson is home to many of these extraordinary leaders who achieved the rank of master sergeant. This is a significant milestone in their careers. I cannot wait to see each of them sew on the new rank in the coming months, and more importantly, thrive in this new echelon of leadership.
“Also, a huge thanks to the supervisors, mentors, peers and family members who have forged these Airmen into who they are today. I appreciate your service and sacrifice. Now, keep challenging them. They are up to the task.”
Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, says Wright-Patterson AFB continues to grow strong leaders dedicated to service, the mission and team.
“Becoming a senior NCO is a significant milestone,” he said. “We know these professionals are prepared to lead at the next level.”
Below are the master sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed by organization):
88 ABW
Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Graham
Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Ordiales
Tech. Sgt. Gregory Pflugh
Tech. Sgt. Michele Lazurka
88th Communications Group
Tech. Sgt. Matthew Smither
Tech. Sgt. Dallas Bloss
Tech. Sgt. Timothy Brown
Tech. Sgt. Thomas Stoiber
Tech. Sgt. Nicole Turley
88th Medical Group
Tech. Sgt. Andrew Bouck
Tech. Sgt. Kasey Bumgardner-Gaines
Tech. Sgt. Onyee Carter
Tech. Sgt. Nathan Cook
Tech. Sgt. Bill Degraffenreid
Tech. Sgt. Mark Gabenski
Tech. Sgt. Kiah Kent
Tech. Sgt. Andres Martell
Tech. Sgt. Wesley Mccool
Tech. Sgt. Nichola Spencer
Tech. Sgt. Sean Walls
88th Mission Support Group
Tech. Sgt. Floyd Hopson
Tech. Sgt. Kelaine Smith
Tech. Sgt. John Tarney
Air Force Institute of Technology
Tech. Sgt. Matthew Cotter
Tech. Sgt. Lacey Erbe
Tech. Sgt. Michael Ames
Tech. Sgt. James Earley
375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Keyon Gaddis
Air Force Materiel Command
Tech. Sgt. Jerome Thomason
Tech. Sgt. Denise Williams
Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Wright
Tech. Sgt. Dean Gage
Tech. Sgt. Daniel Underwood
Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Benz
AFLCMC
Tech. Sgt. Christina Rincon
Tech. Sgt. Lisa Delaney
Tech. Sgt. David Gibson
Tech. Sgt. Carol Ann McQueen
645th Aeronautical Systems Group
Tech. Sgt. Olivia Minks
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Tech. Sgt. Erica Shearer
Tech. Sgt. Kyaw Min
Tech. Sgt. Francis Nacupuy
412th Logistics Test Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Dontavious Hall
Tech. Sgt. Kyle Porter
711th Human Performance Wing
Tech. Sgt. Jay Acasio
Tech. Sgt. Jenna Heber
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Tech. Sgt. Roland Hubert
Tech. Sgt. Joshua Morton
Tech. Sgt. Reuben Jones
Tech. Sgt. Adam Swanson
Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Tewksbury
Tech. Sgt. Nathan Maysonet
Tech. Sgt. Caitlin Carter
Tech. Sgt. Jessica Martin
Tech. Sgt. Anthony Erickson
Tech. Sgt. Brian Porter
Tech. Sgt. Joel Lavender
Tech. Sgt. Rickey Sprinkle
Air Force Installation Contracting Center
Tech. Sgt. James Pitcher
18th Intelligence Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Gregory Beebe
Tech. Sgt. Brandon Gwinn
Tech. Sgt. Chad Holling
Tech. Sgt. Ryan Horner
Tech. Sgt. Cameron Kopec
Tech. Sgt. Joshua Mouser
Tech. Sgt. Bryan Muehleman
Tech. Sgt. Ryan Reeves
Tech. Sgt. Clayton Spakes
Tech. Sgt. Raymond Wenningham