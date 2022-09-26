BreakingNews
Wright-Patt marks Air Force’s 75th birthday

Military News
By Contributed
1 hour ago

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrated the Air Force’s 75th birthday Sept. 16 at the Wright-Patt Club. Col. Kim Bowen, 88th Air Base Wing chaplain, and Airman 1st Class Hannah Flamm, 88th Security Forces Squadron, continued the tradition of the oldest and youngest Airmen cutting the cake together. The Air Force was officially established Sept. 18, 1947. On the military branch’s 75th anniversary, Airmen are called to “innovate, accelerate and thrive” as they execute the Air Force mission.

