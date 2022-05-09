Wright-Patt marks Anzac Day with annual ceremony

Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that recognizes the sacrifices the armed forces of both nations have made defending their country and upholding its commitment to peace and security.

During World War I, ANZAC was the name given to the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps troops who landed on Turkey’s Gallipoli peninsula at dawn April 25, 1915, and fought in the Gallipoli Campaign. It led to major casualties for Australian and New Zealand forces during the war.