Wright-Patt marks Anzac Day with annual ceremony

A remembrance ceremony in honor of Anzac Day was held April 25 at Prairies Chapel on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that recognizes the sacrifices the armed forces of both nations have made defending their country and upholding its commitment to peace and security.
During World War I, ANZAC was the name given to the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps troops who landed on Turkey’s Gallipoli peninsula at dawn April 25, 1915, and fought in the Gallipoli Campaign. It led to major casualties for Australian and New Zealand forces during the war.
Anzac Day is always recognized on April 25 and often accompanied by dawn memorial services, “gunfire” breakfasts and commemorative marches.
