BreakingNews
Trotwood man found guilty in crash that killed 3
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patt marks Anzac Day with annual ceremony

Beavercreek High School Junior ROTC cadets present colors during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel, April 25 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Anzac Day is the national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand and recognizes the sacrifices of the nations’ service members in defending their country and upholding their commitment to peace and security. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
Beavercreek High School Junior ROTC cadets present colors during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel, April 25 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Anzac Day is the national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand and recognizes the sacrifices of the nations’ service members in defending their country and upholding their commitment to peace and security. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
40 minutes ago
Day of remembrance

A remembrance ceremony in honor of Anzac Day was held April 25 at Prairies Chapel on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that recognizes the sacrifices the armed forces of both nations have made defending their country and upholding its commitment to peace and security.

During World War I, ANZAC was the name given to the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps troops who landed on Turkey’s Gallipoli peninsula at dawn April 25, 1915, and fought in the Gallipoli Campaign. It led to major casualties for Australian and New Zealand forces during the war.

Anzac Day is always recognized on April 25 and often accompanied by dawn memorial services, “gunfire” breakfasts and commemorative marches.

caption arrowCaption
U.S. Air Force Maj. (Chaplain) Kristin Swenson leads a prayer during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel on April 25 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

U.S. Air Force Maj. (Chaplain) Kristin Swenson leads a prayer during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel on April 25 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
U.S. Air Force Maj. (Chaplain) Kristin Swenson leads a prayer during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel on April 25 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
Royal Australian air force wing commander Christian Meddens gives the Australia address during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel on April 25 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Royal Australian air force wing commander Christian Meddens gives the Australia address during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel on April 25 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
Royal Australian air force wing commander Christian Meddens gives the Australia address during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel on April 25 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
Tech. Sgt. Will McCrary, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight, plays the trumpet during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel on April 25. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Tech. Sgt. Will McCrary, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight, plays the trumpet during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel on April 25. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
Tech. Sgt. Will McCrary, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight, plays the trumpet during the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel on April 25. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
Turkish air force Capt. Onur Hoscan gives the Turkish address for the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Turkish air force Capt. Onur Hoscan gives the Turkish address for the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
Turkish air force Capt. Onur Hoscan gives the Turkish address for the Anzac Day commemoration at the Prairies Chapel. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

In Other News
1
Air Force Institute of Technology recognizes space graduates
2
New WPAFB Honor Guard members participate in graduation ceremony
3
Ohio law enforcement donates almost 2K pieces of protective gear to...
4
Learning Lab to go ‘Full Throttle’ during STEM event for students
5
Base cultivates food sources, friendship at Arbor Dayevent

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top