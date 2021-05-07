Wright-Patt marks Arbor Day with tree planting

Volunteers joined the 88th Civil Engineer Group’s Environmental Branch in planting trees for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s annual Arbor Day celebration April 30 at the Wright Brothers Memorial.
The group planted 10 sugar maple trees on the site in recognition of WPAFB’s 25th year as a Tree City USA community.
The Tree City USA program has been greening up cities and towns across America since 1976, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. It’s a nationwide movement that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees.
“Normally, we invite a school group to help us, but due to ongoing pandemic concerns, we celebrated with just a couple of volunteers from base this year,” said Danielle Trevino, a biological scientist with 88 CEG. “The local tree nursery, Siebenthaler Company, introduced this cultivar and named the sugar maples after the Wright brothers. It is fast growing and resistant to the leaf tatter and frost cracking known to impact some maples.”
Trevino said she worked with a local urban regional forester from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources a few years ago to develop a comprehensive reforestation plan for the Wright Brothers Memorial grounds.
“We are extremely excited for all of the work going into this site, particularly given it is open to the public,” she added. “It is a wonderful park for people on and off base to come enjoy a picnic lunch in a natural setting. Over the next few years, we will work to complete the efforts on site, to include a walking path.”
Base environmental officials said Arbor Day is one of many tree plantings initiated each year. The Engineer Group strives to continuously enhance the installation’s natural areas for the benefit of numerous species that depend upon these habitats.
“The best time to plant a tree is yesterday,” said Darren Warner, Natural Resources Section program manager at 88 CEG. “Trees do not mature quickly, so we need to keep planting them, and that’s why days like Arbor Day are important.”
The sugar maples will grow to be 75-80 feet tall over the next 60 years – when they hit full maturity – and are a welcome addition to the Wright Brothers Memorial, Trevino said.
“Trees are beneficial to all of us, and we hope our Airmen and their families come out and enjoy some time in nature at this beautiful site,” she added.