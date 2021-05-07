Wright-Patt marks Arbor Day with tree planting

“We are extremely excited for all of the work going into this site, particularly given it is open to the public,” she added. “It is a wonderful park for people on and off base to come enjoy a picnic lunch in a natural setting. Over the next few years, we will work to complete the efforts on site, to include a walking path.”

Layla Hatfield (left) and Danielle Trevino, both with the 88th Civil Engineer Group’s Environmental Branch, place a Wright Brothers Sugar Maple in a pre-dug hole at the Wright Brothers Memorial on April 30 as part of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Arbor Day observance. This variety of maple was developed by a local nursery and named after the aviation pioneers. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Base environmental officials said Arbor Day is one of many tree plantings initiated each year. The Engineer Group strives to continuously enhance the installation’s natural areas for the benefit of numerous species that depend upon these habitats.

“The best time to plant a tree is yesterday,” said Darren Warner, Natural Resources Section program manager at 88 CEG. “Trees do not mature quickly, so we need to keep planting them, and that’s why days like Arbor Day are important.”

The sugar maples will grow to be 75-80 feet tall over the next 60 years – when they hit full maturity – and are a welcome addition to the Wright Brothers Memorial, Trevino said.

“Trees are beneficial to all of us, and we hope our Airmen and their families come out and enjoy some time in nature at this beautiful site,” she added.