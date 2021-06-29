Wright-Patt Medical Center awarded accreditation from Joint Commission

The 88th Medical Group, Wright-Patterson Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital and Patient Centered Medical Home accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
WPMC underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review June 15-17 after receiving glowing reviews during an Air Force Unit Effectiveness Inspection just one week prior.
The hospital prepared for the accreditation process though a focused standards assessment of over 1,400 elements of performance, monthly unit tracers, continuous improvement projects, and monitoring compliance with executive leadership.
“We are exceptionally proud of the professionalism and clinical excellence demonstrated by our medical center staff. Amidst all of the personal and community struggles we have faced through the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has persevered and again demonstrated our outstanding commitment to excellence,” said Col. Mark Anderson, 88 MDG deputy chief of Medical Staff.
During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital and PCMH standards spanning several areas, including emergency management, life safety, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend the 88th Medical Group for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“I could not be more proud of our Mighty Medics and their commitment to highly reliable, patient-centered and top-quality healthcare as demonstrated throughout The Joint Commission survey and each and every day in our medical center,” said Col. Christian Lyons, 88 MDG commander. “When a lead Joint Commission surveyor, with tears in her eyes, shares how she witnessed and felt from our team how much our medics truly cared for our patients, there is truly no higher praise that could be lauded upon a healthcare facility. It only reinforces our medical center’s commitment to trusted care to all the beneficiaries we serve.”
For more information on the survey, visit https://www.jointcommission.org.