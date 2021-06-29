Wright-Patt Medical Center awarded accreditation from Joint Commission

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend the 88th Medical Group for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“I could not be more proud of our Mighty Medics and their commitment to highly reliable, patient-centered and top-quality healthcare as demonstrated throughout The Joint Commission survey and each and every day in our medical center,” said Col. Christian Lyons, 88 MDG commander. “When a lead Joint Commission surveyor, with tears in her eyes, shares how she witnessed and felt from our team how much our medics truly cared for our patients, there is truly no higher praise that could be lauded upon a healthcare facility. It only reinforces our medical center’s commitment to trusted care to all the beneficiaries we serve.”

