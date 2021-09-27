Wright-Patt opens Tide Cleaners lockers

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel can now access dry cleaning and laundry services with the touch of an app after the opening of Tide Cleaners lockers.
Base leaders joined Army & Air Force Exchange Service officials at a grand opening Sept. 17 in the Military Clothing Store on Area A.
A total of 98 Tide lockers are available on the installation, offering a variety of laundry services to the workforce and their family members.
In Area A, lockers can be found in all the dormitories, as well as buildings 1243, 1250, 1226, 1, 209, 109, 4010, 4014 and 830. They’re also in buildings 16, 18, 45 and 642 on Area B.
“Laundry services are in high demand at Wright-Patterson AFB,” Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Keola Chan said in an AAFES news release. “Now, those who work and live here can get their laundry done in a convenient way right here on base.”
Tide Cleaners provides a convenient, 24/7 drop-off for laundry. After downloading the Tide Cleaners app, shoppers can bag their clothing, deposit the bag into an available locker, and send the location and locker number through the app. No hangers are needed.
Orders are trackable, and Tide notifies users when their laundry is ready for pickup. Shoppers can usually pick up their clean laundry within two to three days.
Wright-Patterson AFB is the third AAFES location to receive Tide Cleaners lockers. Services include dry cleaning, wash-and-fold laundry and alterations – all provided through the app.
Tide lockers are in the Main Exchange mall, Honor Guard building, post office, Military Clothing Store hallway and alterations area, several office buildings and the laundry rooms of all dorms.
Credit: GARDNER, JACK E A1C USAF AFMC 88 ABW/88 ABW/PA