Wright-Patt opens Tide Cleaners lockers

Tide Cleaners provides a convenient, 24/7 drop-off for laundry. After downloading the Tide Cleaners app, shoppers can bag their clothing, deposit the bag into an available locker, and send the location and locker number through the app. No hangers are needed.

Orders are trackable, and Tide notifies users when their laundry is ready for pickup. Shoppers can usually pick up their clean laundry within two to three days.

Wright-Patterson AFB is the third AAFES location to receive Tide Cleaners lockers. Services include dry cleaning, wash-and-fold laundry and alterations – all provided through the app.

Tide lockers are in the Main Exchange mall, Honor Guard building, post office, Military Clothing Store hallway and alterations area, several office buildings and the laundry rooms of all dorms.