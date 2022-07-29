Wright-Patt: Outdoor events approved under COVID-19 policy updates

The policy, signed by Undersecretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones, allows for the execution of all Air Force-sponsored outdoor events as well as indoor gatherings with less than 250 attendees.

“Senior leaders passed a policy that gives us unlimited authority to conduct outdoor events and connect our communities,” said Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “It also gives every commander the authority to hold indoor events with up to 250 people under certain criteria. At our level and at the highest level of the Air Force, we understand and we say ‘thank you’ for complying with HPCON Charlie.”