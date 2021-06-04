Wright-Patt participates in Memorial Day ceremonies to pay tribute to fallen

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leaders took part in Memorial Day observances across the Miami Valley area May 31, paying tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in military service to the nation during ceremonies in Fairborn, Centerville and Beavercreek. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, was the Fairborn event’s featured speaker. Col. Michael Phillips, 88 ABW vice commander, spoke in Centerville, while the Beavercreek keynote address was delivered by Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief. The local observances also included performances and appearances by Air Force Band of Flight vocalists and ensembles, as well as the Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard.