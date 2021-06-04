dayton-daily-news logo
Wright-Patt participates in Memorial Day ceremonies to pay tribute to fallen

Honor Guard members from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base line up to present the colors during a Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn May 31. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leaders took part in Memorial Day observances across the Miami Valley area May 31, paying tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in military service to the nation during ceremonies in Fairborn, Centerville and Beavercreek. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, was the Fairborn event’s featured speaker. Col. Michael Phillips, 88 ABW vice commander, spoke in Centerville, while the Beavercreek keynote address was delivered by Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief. The local observances also included performances and appearances by Air Force Band of Flight vocalists and ensembles, as well as the Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard.

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, delivers remarks as the keynote speaker during a Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn May 31. Established in 1971, Memorial Day is an official federal holiday meant to allow people to honor the men and women who have died while on duty with the U.S. military. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Col. Michael Phillips, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, addresses the Centerville Memorial Day ceremony May 31. Phillips urged those in attendance to say the names of, and remember, those who died in the service of their country. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, provides remarks as the keynote speaker during a Memorial Day ceremony at the veteran’s memorial in Beavercreek May 31. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Master Sgt. Christin Foley, vocalist with the Air Force Band of Flight, sings the national anthem during a Memorial Day ceremony at the veteran’s memorial in Beavercreek May 31. Established in 1971, Memorial Day is an official federal holiday meant to allow people to honor the men and women who have died while on duty with the U.S. Military. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
