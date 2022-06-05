dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patt pays tribute to the fallen

CAPTION HERE

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
CAPTION HERE

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

MEMORIAL DAY
8 minutes ago
Combined ShapeCaption
Karen Jenkins and Kenneth Alvarez stand amongst the headstones in Fairfield Cemetery May 30, watching the Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn. Veteran organizations and Boy Scouts decorated the graves of veterans with American flags. U.S. Air Force photo/R.J. Oriez

Karen Jenkins and Kenneth Alvarez stand amongst the headstones in Fairfield Cemetery May 30, watching the Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn. Veteran organizations and Boy Scouts decorated the graves of veterans with American flags. U.S. Air Force photo/R.J. Oriez

Combined ShapeCaption
Karen Jenkins and Kenneth Alvarez stand amongst the headstones in Fairfield Cemetery May 30, watching the Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn. Veteran organizations and Boy Scouts decorated the graves of veterans with American flags. U.S. Air Force photo/R.J. Oriez

Combined ShapeCaption
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony May 30 at Dayton National Cemetery. Local military and civilian leaders and community members participated in Memorial Day events in the greater Dayton area. U.S. Air Force photo/Jaima Fogg

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony May 30 at Dayton National Cemetery. Local military and civilian leaders and community members participated in Memorial Day events in the greater Dayton area. U.S. Air Force photo/Jaima Fogg

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony May 30 at Dayton National Cemetery. Local military and civilian leaders and community members participated in Memorial Day events in the greater Dayton area. U.S. Air Force photo/Jaima Fogg

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
James P. White, Sr. lays a wreath in honor of his son, Army Pfc. James P. White, Jr., during a Memorial Day ceremony May 30 at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton. Pfc. White was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2006 while serving with 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. U.S. Air Force photo/Jaima Fogg

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

James P. White, Sr. lays a wreath in honor of his son, Army Pfc. James P. White, Jr., during a Memorial Day ceremony May 30 at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton. Pfc. White was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2006 while serving with 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. U.S. Air Force photo/Jaima Fogg

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
James P. White, Sr. lays a wreath in honor of his son, Army Pfc. James P. White, Jr., during a Memorial Day ceremony May 30 at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton. Pfc. White was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2006 while serving with 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. U.S. Air Force photo/Jaima Fogg

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leaders took part in Memorial Day observances across the Miami Valley area May 30, paying tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in military service to the nation. They appeared at ceremonies in Dayton, Fairborn, Centerville and Beavercreek. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, was the featured speaker at Dayton National Cemetery and Veterans Memorial Park in Beavercreek. Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88 ABW vice commander, spoke at Leonard E. Stubbs Memorial Park in Centerville. Meanwhile, at Fairfield Cemetery just outside the base gates in Fairborn, the keynote address was delivered by Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief. The local observances also included performances by Air Force Band of Flight vocalists and ensembles, as well as ceremonial salutes from the Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard.

— 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

See more Memorial Day photos on page xx

In Other News
1
Air Force Museum honors dedicated volunteer
2
FEMA conducts exercise on Wright-Patt
3
Police Week closes with ‘Ruck to Remember’
4
Wright-Patterson spotlight
5
Commentary: Suicide prevention a shared duty
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top