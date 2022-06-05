Wright-Patt pays tribute to the fallen

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leaders took part in Memorial Day observances across the Miami Valley area May 30, paying tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in military service to the nation. They appeared at ceremonies in Dayton, Fairborn, Centerville and Beavercreek. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, was the featured speaker at Dayton National Cemetery and Veterans Memorial Park in Beavercreek. Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88 ABW vice commander, spoke at Leonard E. Stubbs Memorial Park in Centerville. Meanwhile, at Fairfield Cemetery just outside the base gates in Fairborn, the keynote address was delivered by Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief. The local observances also included performances by Air Force Band of Flight vocalists and ensembles, as well as ceremonial salutes from the Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard.

— 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs