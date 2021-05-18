Wright-Patt SAPR team earns national recognition

Further proving their commitment, through collaboration with the First Sergeants Council, the SAPR team executed a cookie drop and delivered over 2,000 homemade cookies to 400 dormitory residents October 29, 2020, raising morale and providing information to ensure members knew the SAPR team was available to them.

The team believes that although the award is an honor, the recognition isn’t a license to stop striving to provide even better care.

“Moving forward, we will continue to improve our ability to serve the Wright-Patt community. We will continue to educate ourselves, promote respect and maintain the trust our community has in us,” said Jazmyn Turner, SAPR victim advocate. “We are here for each of you, and we are happy to provide anything we can to help individuals overcome one of the hardest things someone can go through.”

To get 24-hour information or to report a sexual assault, call 937-257-7272 or 937-689-2154. You can also contact the Department of Defense Safe Help Line at https://www.safehelpline.org/